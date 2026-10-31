Trump Resumes Rallies as U.S. Midterm Elections Enter Turbulent Final Stretch

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The reversal came after the cancellations triggered questions about the 80-year-old president’s health and the strength of Republican support ahead of the 3 November vote. Mr Trump reacted…

The president’s events in Kansas and Iowa were put back on the schedule for Sunday, fewer than 24 hours after Republicans said he would no longer appear in…

Donald Trump abruptly restored two campaign rallies he had cancelled, sending his US midterm operation into a frenetic final stretch as Republicans fight to retain control of Congress.…

Donald Trump abruptly restored two campaign rallies he had cancelled, sending his US midterm operation into a frenetic final stretch as Republicans fight to retain control of Congress.

The president’s events in Kansas and Iowa were put back on the schedule for Sunday, fewer than 24 hours after Republicans said he would no longer appear in either state.

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The reversal came after the cancellations triggered questions about the 80-year-old president’s health and the strength of Republican support ahead of the 3 November vote. Mr Trump reacted angrily when a reporter asked whether he was feeling well.

“The rallies are back on. President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” a party source familiar with Mr Trump’s weekend planning said.

Republicans had previously said Mr Trump would focus instead on telephone rallies.

He bristled on Thursday when asked whether he was dropping the Kansas appearance because he was “sick of travelling.”

“I feel perfect,” Mr Trump snapped, arguing that he no longer needed to visit Kansas because Republican Senator Roger Marshall was “doing very well.”

‘Rigged election’

Kansas and Iowa both backed Mr Trump comfortably in 2024, yet each has unexpectedly become a battleground for Republicans in this election.

Marshall is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas, a state that has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. In Iowa, Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson is locked in a close contest with Democrat Josh Turek.

Republicans are defending their 53-47 Senate majority in Tuesday’s elections. Democrats are aiming to win at least one chamber of Congress, which would allow them to slow Mr Trump’s legislative programme during the final two years of his term.

Figures released Friday showed that a record 47.9 million Americans had already voted in the US midterms. Turnout has risen sharply in crucial battleground states, where registered Democrats have outnumbered Republicans among early voters.

The increase has been particularly marked in states featuring tightly fought Senate contests.

Mr Trump has repeatedly warned that a Republican defeat could lead to a third impeachment, although Democrats may instead be more inclined to turn their attention to the 2028 presidential election.

Mike Fahey, a political strategist with experience in multiple election campaigns, said the president’s decision to reverse course was probably driven by the speculation surrounding his energy levels.

“My suspicion is that Trump didn’t particularly like that narrative, and putting the events back on the calendar was the fastest way to kill it,” he said.

“There’s also a legitimate campaign strategy argument here… A phone call doesn’t generate the same local headlines, television coverage or excitement as Air Force One landing in your state three days before an election.”

Mr Trump has made himself the central figure in the Republican midterm campaign, urging voters to “pretend I’m on the ballot” in the hope that his presence will energise his loyal supporters.

He has pledged a $5,000 “dividend” for every American citizen if Republicans preserve their control of Congress, while intensifying his attacks on migrants, Muslims and transgender people.

Yet Mr Trump’s poor approval ratings could weigh heavily on Republican candidates. Polls indicate that voters are frustrated by the cost of living and opposed to his war on Iran.

Mr Trump is widely reported to be weighing a return to large-scale strikes against Iran in the coming days, most likely after the midterms.

Democrats, meanwhile, worry that Mr Trump could refuse to accept a Republican defeat in the midterms, as he did after losing the 2020 presidential election. His recent claims of voter fraud have renewed those concerns.

“We had a rigged election in 2020. We cannot ever let that happen again,” Mr Trump said in an interview with the KCMO radio station in Kansas City.