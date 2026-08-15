Second Train Derails in England Within Two Days

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A Greater Anglia service came off the tracks south of Wickford railway station at 2.12pm, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

Rail disruption spread across England on Friday after a passenger train derailed in Essex, less than a day after three carriages of another service overturned in East Sussex,…

Rail disruption spread across England on Friday after a passenger train derailed in Essex, less than a day after three carriages of another service overturned in East Sussex,…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Rail disruption spread across England on Friday after a passenger train derailed in Essex, less than a day after three carriages of another service overturned in East Sussex, leaving two people with severe injuries.

A Greater Anglia service came off the tracks south of Wickford railway station at 2.12pm, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

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Police, paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene after reports that the train’s rear carriages had derailed but remained upright.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The incident followed the declaration of a major incident in East Sussex, where three carriages of a Southern train overturned and came to rest on their sides near Lewes on Thursday afternoon, trapping passengers.

About 150 people were travelling on the service from London Victoria to Eastbourne.

Emergency services near the scene where a Greater Anglia train derailed

Two passengers were taken to major trauma centres with “severe” injuries. BTP said on Friday that the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

“They both remain in hospital and the 18 people who were also treated at hospital for less serious injuries have been discharged,” the force added.

A BTP spokesperson said, “Officers are currently on scene just south of Wickford railway station in Essex following reports that the rear carriages of a train have derailed in an upright position at 2.12pm today.”

“We’re responding alongside paramedics and the fire service. There are currently no reported injuries,” they added.

National Rail said no trains between Wickford and Southend Victoria were expected to run until further notice.

“There is a problem currently under investigation between Wickford and Southend Victoria. This has closed all lines running between these stations.

“As a result, Greater Anglia trains running between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria will be cancelled in full. You can use alternative services to travel between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield. You are advised not to travel between Shenfield and Southend Victoria as services are unable to run,” it added.

“Please note, the Southminster branch line is also affected by this issue, and services are currently unable to run between Wickford and Southminster.

Officers are currently on scene at Wickford railway station in Essex following reports that the rear carriages of a train have derailed in an upright position at 2.12pm today.

We’re responding alongside paramedics and the fire service. There are currently no reported injuries.

— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 14, 2026

“Major disruption is expected to continue until further notice,” it said.

A Network Rail spokesperson said, “We are dealing with a derailment incident near Wickford station in Essex, and we are working quickly to understand the situation and to provide assistance where needed.

“We will provide further information in due course,” they added.

Councillor Andy Barnes, leader of Basildon Council, said, “I would like to thank all of the emergency services who are currently responding to this incident. Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we sincerely hope that all those involved are safe and well.

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Drummond-Smith said of the East Sussex incident, “Our thoughts remain firmly with those who were injured and their loved ones. On behalf of BTP, I wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

The force has appealed to anyone who was aboard the derailed train and has not yet spoken with officers to contact police.

Three carriages of a Southern train ended up on their side, trapping passengers near Lewes a day earlier

Police said many passengers left the area after being evacuated and made their way home using alternative routes.

Mr Drummond-Smith said a “continued police presence” would remain at the scene in the days ahead while the RAIB investigates what caused the Lewes derailment.

A Network Rail boss said inquiries into both derailments “will look at all possible causes and factors”, while noting that the hot weather had “presented exceptional challenges to the railway”.

Martin Frobisher, Group Safety and Engineering Director at Network Rail, said, “The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is conducting an investigation into the derailment at Lewes, and has investigators on scene at the Wickford incident.

“We would ask people to avoid speculating on the cause of any incidents until further information is available. We will also conduct our own internal investigations, in which we will look at all possible causes and factors,” he added.