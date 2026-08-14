Galmudug Rejects Puntland State Concerns Over President Mohamud’s Visit to Galkayo

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Galmudug State Minister at the Office of the Presidency Mohamed Farah Talyani said Friday that Galmudug is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and that the federal…

Galkayo (AX) — Galmudug has rejected Puntland State’s warning over a reported visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to southern Galkayo, saying the trip should not be…

Galkayo (AX) — Galmudug has rejected Puntland State’s warning over a reported visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to southern Galkayo, saying the trip should not be…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Galkayo (AX) — Galmudug has rejected Puntland State’s warning over a reported visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to southern Galkayo, saying the trip should not be framed as a dispute between the country’s regional administrations.

Galmudug State Minister at the Office of the Presidency Mohamed Farah Talyani said Friday that Galmudug is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and that the federal president is entitled to visit any city under its administration.

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“Galmudug is not an island outside the country. It is part of the Federal Republic,” Talyani said, dismissing Puntland State’s claim that the reported visit could intensify tensions in Galkayo.

He said the city was not experiencing serious unrest or widespread public concern, noting that Galkayo is divided between Puntland State and Galmudug and that the two administrations have worked together on security issues.

“There is no serious feeling about that, and we do not want to politicize security issues in the city,” Talyani said.

He urged Puntland State and federal leaders to settle their political differences through dialogue, warning against statements that could raise tensions or threaten security in Galkayo.

Talyani also maintained that Hassan Sheikh has the right to travel to Galmudug, meet its residents and leaders, and discuss matters of national importance.

“They have the right to visit Galmudug, come to its cities, meet with the people and leaders at the Galmudug level, and consult on matters of destiny for the country,” he said.

His remarks followed Puntland State’s decision to place its security and defense forces on full alert after reports emerged that Hassan Sheikh intended to travel to southern Galkayo, which is administered by Galmudug.

In a statement issued Thursday night, Puntland State accused the president of seeking to create “discord and conflict” in the divided city and said he would be held responsible for any consequences arising from the reported visit.

Puntland State said it was monitoring information about the proposed trip and praised Galmudug officials and residents of southern Galkayo for what it called their efforts to preserve peace.

Hiiraan Online could not independently confirm whether Hassan Sheikh intends to visit southern Galkayo, nor establish the timing or purpose of any potential trip.

The dispute unfolds against a backdrop of mounting political and security tensions between Puntland State and the federal government. Puntland State has recently conducted operations to seize military bases previously controlled by forces aligned with Mogadishu, while several of those forces later surrendered their weapons and positions to Puntland State authorities.

The latest accusations have fueled concern that the broader confrontation between Puntland State and Mogadishu could spill over into Galkayo, where political rivalry intersects with a longstanding administrative boundary separating Puntland State and Galmudug.