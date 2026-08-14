Luigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Case Over Killing of U.S. CEO

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The plea removes the prospect of a federal trial in the closely scrutinized case involving the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The brazen attack drew condemnation from…

Luigi Mangione has acknowledged in court that he fatally shot a US health insurance executive and pleaded guilty to two federal counts of stalking the executive with the…

Luigi Mangione has acknowledged in court that he fatally shot a US health insurance executive and pleaded guilty to two federal counts of stalking the executive with the…

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Luigi Mangione has acknowledged in court that he fatally shot a US health insurance executive and pleaded guilty to two federal counts of stalking the executive with the intention of killing him.

The plea removes the prospect of a federal trial in the closely scrutinized case involving the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The brazen attack drew condemnation from public officials while also becoming a powerful symbol of widespread frustration with the health insurance industry.

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It may also give Mangione grounds to seek dismissal of the state murder case and could postpone the trial currently scheduled in that matter.

US District Judge Margaret Garnett warned Mangione that each guilty plea carried a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Watch: Mangione’s lawyers arrive at New York court under heavy security

Mr Thompson, who headed UnitedHealth Group’s insurance division, was shot dead early on 4 December 2024 outside the hotel hosting an investor conference.

His widow occupied a front-row seat in the courtroom gallery alongside other members of his family.

Mangione, 28, told the court that he had studied the details of UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference in December 2024 after dealing with a broken back and navigating the health insurance system.

He ‌said he later used a 3-D printer to produce part of a gun before traveling to New York with the aim of killing Mr Thompson.

“I shot Mr Thompson in Manhattan and he died,” Mangione said.

Graphic video of the shooting, followed by a five-day search for the suspect, turned the case into a constant media story and a sensation on social media.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania.

In April 2025, he had pleaded not guilty ⁠to murder, weapons and ‌stalking charges filed by Manhattan federal prosecutors.

In a surprise ruling in January 2026, Judge Garnett dismissed the murder and weapons counts because of legal technicalities.

Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania in 2024

The ruling removed the possibility of a federal death sentence. However, Mangione could still receive life without parole if convicted on the remaining stalking ⁠charges.

His federal trial had most recently been scheduled for January.

Mangione also pleaded not guilty in December 2024 to state terrorism, murder, weapons and forgery charges ⁠filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A judge dismissed the terrorism counts in September 2025.

That case is due to go to trial on 8 September before Justice Gregory Carro in Manhattan.

A conviction for second-degree murder could bring a sentence of 25 years to life.

Mangione’s federal guilty plea may enable him to ask for dismissal of the state murder charge under New York’s double jeopardy law, which bars prosecution twice for the same conduct.

Mr Bragg’s office is expected to oppose the request, maintaining that the state murder charge is ‌legally separate from the federal counts.

The losing side would likely pursue an emergency appeal.