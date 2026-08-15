President Mogamud Arrives in Dhusamareb Amid Tensions Over Planned Galkayo Visit

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, federal and state officials, traditional leaders and community representatives welcomed the president and his delegation.

Dhusamareb (AX) — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Dhusamareb, the Galmudug capital, on Friday as he began an official visit centered on security, development and engagement with…

Dhusamareb (AX) — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Dhusamareb, the Galmudug capital, on Friday as he began an official visit centered on security, development and engagement with…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Dhusamareb (AX) — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Dhusamareb, the Galmudug capital, on Friday as he began an official visit centered on security, development and engagement with local communities.

Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye, federal and state officials, traditional leaders and community representatives welcomed the president and his delegation.

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During the visit, Hassan Sheikh is expected to preside over the inauguration of newly trained Somali National Army units, part of the federal government’s drive to strengthen and equip the country’s armed forces.

He is also scheduled to open development projects in Galmudug designed to expand public services and improve the region’s economic and social infrastructure, the president’s office said.

Hassan Sheikh will meet representatives from different sections of Galmudug society to hear their views on governance, security, development, state-building and Somalia’s future.

Officials familiar with the itinerary said the president is expected to visit other parts of Galmudug, including Galkayo.

That planned trip to Galkayo has already sparked a dispute with Puntland State, which administers the northern section of the divided city.

Puntland State placed its security and defense forces on full alert after reports emerged that Hassan Sheikh intended to visit southern Galkayo, the area controlled by Galmudug.

In a statement released Thursday night, Puntland State accused the president of seeking to heighten political and security tensions in Galkayo. It warned that he would be held responsible for any consequences resulting from what it called attempts to create “discord and conflict.”

Galmudug dismissed Puntland State’s objections, arguing that Somalia’s president has the authority to travel anywhere within the country.

Mohamed Farah Talyani, Galmudug’s state minister at the Office of the Presidency, said Friday that Galmudug is part of the Federal Republic of Somalia and that a visit by the federal president should not be framed as an issue between regional administrations.

“Galmudug is not an island outside the country. It is part of the Federal Republic,” Talyani said.

He said Galkayo was not experiencing serious unrest or public anxiety, adding that Puntland State and Galmudug had worked together on security matters in the divided city.

The visit comes as relations between the federal government and Puntland State grow increasingly tense over political and security questions, including the presence of federal-aligned forces in areas under Puntland State’s control.

A visit to Galkayo could place further strain on ties between Mogadishu and Puntland State, with both sides already trading accusations over political authority and security responsibilities in the region.