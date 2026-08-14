 Skip to content
Saturday, August 15, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Trump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom Construction
Breaking News
Trump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom ConstructionCambridge Professor Jason Arday, Accused of Plagiarism, Reported DeadLuigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Case Over Killing of U.S. CEOGalmudug Rejects Puntland State Concerns Over President Mohamud’s Visit to GalkayoU.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of SomaliaTrump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom ConstructionCambridge Professor Jason Arday, Accused of Plagiarism, Reported DeadLuigi Mangione Pleads Guilty in Federal Case Over Killing of U.S. CEOGalmudug Rejects Puntland State Concerns Over President Mohamud’s Visit to GalkayoU.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of Somalia
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Cambridge Professor Jason Arday, Accused of Plagiarism, Reported Dead

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 14, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Jason Arday, Cambridge professor accused of plagiarism, reported dead
Cambridge Professor Jason Arday, Accused of Plagiarism, Reported Dead

A 41-year-old man was found dead Friday at a South London home linked to Jason Arday, the former Cambridge scholar whose rapid rise to academic prominence was followed by an abrupt collapse.

The British sociologist Jason Arday in 2023, when the University of Cambridge hired him at 37, making him the youngest Black professor in its history.Credit…Graeme Robertson/Guardian and eyevine, via Redux

- Advertisement -

The Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to the residence Friday afternoon after a report that a man had been found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, consistent with standard British practice. His age matched Mr. Arday’s, however, and British news reports said Mr. Arday had died. A Cambridge spokeswoman contacted by phone Friday evening said the university was awaiting confirmation.

The death was being “treated as unexpected,” the police said, but was not considered suspicious. Officers added that the man’s next of kin had been informed.

Mr. Arday resigned from Cambridge last week after allegations that he had plagiarized portions of academic papers, embellished parts of his recently published memoir and fabricated elements of his personal history.

Known for writing and speaking about racism in higher education, Mr. Arday was appointed in 2023 to a prestigious position at Cambridge’s Jesus College. At 37, he became the university’s youngest Black professor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,284 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.