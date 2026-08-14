Cambridge Professor Jason Arday, Accused of Plagiarism, Reported Dead

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The British sociologist Jason Arday in 2023, when the University of Cambridge hired him at 37, making him the youngest Black professor in its history.Credit...Graeme Robertson/Guardian and eyevine,…

A 41-year-old man was found dead Friday at a South London home linked to Jason Arday, the former Cambridge scholar whose rapid rise to academic prominence was followed…

A 41-year-old man was found dead Friday at a South London home linked to Jason Arday, the former Cambridge scholar whose rapid rise to academic prominence was followed…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A 41-year-old man was found dead Friday at a South London home linked to Jason Arday, the former Cambridge scholar whose rapid rise to academic prominence was followed by an abrupt collapse.

The British sociologist Jason Arday in 2023, when the University of Cambridge hired him at 37, making him the youngest Black professor in its history.Credit…Graeme Robertson/Guardian and eyevine, via Redux

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The Metropolitan Police said emergency services were called to the residence Friday afternoon after a report that a man had been found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man, consistent with standard British practice. His age matched Mr. Arday’s, however, and British news reports said Mr. Arday had died. A Cambridge spokeswoman contacted by phone Friday evening said the university was awaiting confirmation.

The death was being “treated as unexpected,” the police said, but was not considered suspicious. Officers added that the man’s next of kin had been informed.

Mr. Arday resigned from Cambridge last week after allegations that he had plagiarized portions of academic papers, embellished parts of his recently published memoir and fabricated elements of his personal history.

Known for writing and speaking about racism in higher education, Mr. Arday was appointed in 2023 to a prestigious position at Cambridge’s Jesus College. At 37, he became the university’s youngest Black professor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.