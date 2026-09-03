Putin Cites Chance for Peace Deal as Ukraine Sees ‘New Dynamic’

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Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s far east, Mr Putin said several countries, including the United States and China, were prepared to back a settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that a deal to end the war in Ukraine may still be possible, while Kyiv said it was anticipating a “new dynamic”…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that a deal to end the war in Ukraine may still be possible, while Kyiv said it was anticipating a “new dynamic”…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that a deal to end the war in Ukraine may still be possible, while Kyiv said it was anticipating a “new dynamic” in efforts to secure peace.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia’s far east, Mr Putin said several countries, including the United States and China, were prepared to back a settlement.

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“Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the countries involved in the conflict – Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

“We are grateful to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a chance? In my view, yes, there is.”

He offered no further details, telling reporters only to “follow the news”.

Mourners attend the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier in Kyiv who was recently killed in action

After four-and-a-half years of Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, hopeful public assessments of peace talks remain unusual from both sides. Russia and Ukraine last met for US-mediated negotiations in February.

Since then, as the US has been distracted by the war in Iran, Moscow and Kyiv have intensified long-range air strikes far inside each other’s territory. Fighting at sea has also worsened, with attacks by both sides on ports and commercial vessels contributing to a rise in global grain prices.

Chicago wheat futures fell by more than 2% following Mr Putin’s comments.

Neither Mr Putin nor Mr Sybiha pointed to a concrete development that would signal an imminent breakthrough. Instead, the Kremlin leader argued that Ukraine’s latest actions were making progress more difficult.

Asked about the issue, Mr Putin described Ukrainian attacks on civilian merchant ships and “reported threats of attacks on civilian aircraft” as “acts of state terrorism”. He said the incidents “complicate the prospects for bilateral peace talks”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned airlines and insurance companies this week that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian airspace dangerous. He said, however, that Ukraine would limit its targets to Russian military facilities and would not threaten civilian aircraft.

On Wednesday, Ukraine called on the UN’s aviation agency to urge member states to prohibit operations in Russian airspace. International civil aviation has already been cut off from Ukraine, whose airspace has been deemed unsafe since Russia invaded in 2022.

Putin says contacts mostly take place via intelligence agencies

Mr Putin said communication with Ukraine had not stopped.

“It is difficult for me to say right now to what extent these contacts are leading to a peace agreement, given the statements we have heard recently from Ukraine’s top leadership,” he said.

“However, contacts do exist and are continuing on an ongoing basis – again, primarily through intelligence channels.”

Speaking alongside Mr Sybiha in Kyiv, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Mr Putin on Monday that the war in Ukraine needed to end for humanity’s sake, adding that New Delhi would support every effort to stop the fighting.