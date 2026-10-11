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Pennsylvania Shooting Leaves Eight Dead, Including Two Children

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 hours ago 1-minute read
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Manhunt after 12 wounded in shooting near US festival

Eight people, including two children, were shot and killed inside a home in Erie, Pennsylvania, before the suspected gunman apparently died by suicide, local media reported.

Police in the city responded yesterday after receiving reports of gunfire and found two women dead in the street, according to Erie News Now.

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As officers surrounded the property and called on him to come outside, the gunman barricaded himself inside the home.

Additional shots were heard during the standoff, Erie News Now reported.

Police said the suspected shooter suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the outlet reported.

Officers who responded to the scene were being offered counseling following the horrifying incident, Erie News Now said.

“I have not seen anything like this in my 28-plus years,” Erie Police Chief Rick Lorah said.

“I’m not sure that the city of Erie has ever seen the loss of life and the devastation that we just witnessed.”

Mr Lorah did not release further details, describing the circumstances surrounding the shooting as “deeply disturbing”.

The mayor was expected to address the public at an afternoon press conference.

In a late social media post, the city of Erie said the suspected shooter was dead and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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