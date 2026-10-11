US Justice Department Probes TV Networks Over Trump Pool Boycott

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The networks named in the investigation are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, the Justice Department said.

The US Justice Department is examining whether five major television networks broke federal antitrust law when they jointly halted White House coverage after the administration revoked credentials for…

The US Justice Department is examining whether five major television networks broke federal antitrust law when they jointly halted White House coverage after the administration revoked credentials for…

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The US Justice Department is examining whether five major television networks broke federal antitrust law when they jointly halted White House coverage after the administration revoked credentials for reporters from three news organisations, including CNN.

The networks named in the investigation are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, the Justice Department said.

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“Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act,” a Justice Department spokesperson said.

“The Antitrust Division is simply investigating to determine whether these news organisations have violated the antitrust laws,” they added.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly branded mainstream media outlets “fake news” and often engages in heated exchanges with reporters during encounters with the press.

The inquiry adds legal and potentially financial pressure on broadcasters to maintain presidential coverage, even when they object to the White House’s treatment of journalists.

The networks did not immediately respond to ‌ requests for comment. The New York Times was first to report about the probe.

The investigation follows weeks of escalating friction between the White House and ⁠the press.

Credentials revoked in September

On 19 September, the White House barred reporters from CNN, Politico, and MS ‌NOW from entering the building and revoked their credentials.

The White House defended the move by saying access to the ⁠president was a “privilege – ‌not a right.”

The affected outlets sued the administration, arguing that the exclusions violated the First Amendment and amounted to retaliation for their reporting.

CNN is one of five news organisations – alongside ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC – that form ⁠the primary White House television pool.

The networks split the costs of covering the president, rotate responsibility for organising coverage and distribute ⁠the footage to outlets across the country.

All five television networks that cover the White House, including Fox News, suspended their coverage in solidarity and declined to supply replacement reporting.

The White House restored the credentials on 24 September after US District Judge Timothy Kelly found that the ban was likely unconstitutional and ordered the administration to “immediately return, reinstate, and restore” the journalists’ access.

Even after the credentials were returned, disagreements over access to individual presidential events and ‌pool assignments continued.