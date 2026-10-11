Trump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New President

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Mr Trump also argued that the war in Ukraine would never have begun had he been in the White House in 2022, saying there was “no reason” for…

US President Donald Trump has declared that “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” escalating his criticism of Kyiv a day after announcing an agreement to…

US President Donald Trump has declared that “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” escalating his criticism of Kyiv a day after announcing an agreement to…

US President Donald Trump has declared that “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” escalating his criticism of Kyiv a day after announcing an agreement to purchase diesel from Moscow.

Mr Trump also argued that the war in Ukraine would never have begun had he been in the White House in 2022, saying there was “no reason” for the conflict between Ukraine and Russia to start.

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“It started due to incompetence,” he said, while accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of losing 30% of the country and saying more than two million people had been killed in the conflict.

“That’s a war that should have never started. And I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” he added.

Mr Trump unveiled the agreement to buy more than one million tonnes of Russian diesel yesterday, as surging fuel costs intensified political pressure on his administration ahead of next month’s mid-term elections in the US.

Britain and Germany, however, have pledged to maintain pressure on Russia by continuing to impose sanctions.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham told Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call that he understood the previous day had been “difficult for Ukraine”. The two leaders also discussed the importance of sustaining pressure on Moscow.

They agreed to meet in person in the coming days for further discussions.

A British government spokesperson said: “We will continue working closely with international partners to ensure Ukraine has the military and financial support it needs to defend itself,” they said.

They added: “We will also maintain pressure on Russia through the toughest sanctions regime ever imposed by the UK, increasing the cost of Putin’s aggression and supporting efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.”

Diesel prices are up 70% since the US and Israel launched the war with Iran on 28 February

Under Mr Trump’s agreement, Russia will initially provide more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the arrangement would ensure that “Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast”.

Although the price the US will pay has not been disclosed, the purchase would deliver a significant injection of cash into Russia’s economy as Moscow continues to finance its war in Ukraine.

The agreement drew condemnation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who described any easing of sanctions on Moscow “without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia” as “an obvious weakness”.

Mr Zelensky said: “It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world.”

He added: “Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilised world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged.”

The UK Government spokesperson said: “Ukraine has repeatedly demonstrated it is serious about peace, but Russia has repeatedly rejected full and partial ceasefires while continuing attacks on Ukrainian civilians and energy.

“Russia could end this war today. We remain committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and to working with partners to bring about a durable peace.”

Germany also said it would continue advocating for new European Union sanctions against Russia, despite the agreement reached between Moscow and Washington.

“The German government sticks to its measures sanctioning Russia and is working jointly with its European partners on new sanctions,” government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘gifts to Putin will not bring peace’

He added that Germany’s “support for Ukraine in its struggle to defend itself remains unfailing”.

“Diplomatic efforts for a peaceful solution continue.”

Russia has faced successive waves of sanctions from the United States and its partners since launching its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Kremlin said Russia had “reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets”.

The announcement came only weeks before crucial US elections, with Mr Trump’s Republican Party at risk of losing control of Congress as voters voice growing frustration over the rising cost of living.

Diesel prices, a major contributor to inflation, have climbed 70% since the US and Israel launched the war with Iran on 28 February.

The conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have created a severe squeeze on global fuel supplies, sending average US diesel prices to $6.28 (€5.60) a gallon on Thursday, according to motoring organisation AAA.

Prices have remained elevated despite two recent steps by Mr Trump aimed at increasing supplies: urging allies to release emergency reserves and widening access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel, which is typically used by agricultural equipment.