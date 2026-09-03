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18-Year-Old Irish Woman Dies in Car Crash in Iceland

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 3, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Irish woman, aged 18, dies in car crash in Iceland

An 18-year-old woman from Ireland has died after the car she was travelling in crashed in Iceland.

She has been identified as Hannah Jane Large, from Greystones, Co Wicklow.

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Ms Large was among three young people killed when their vehicle left the road at Krýsuvíkurvegur, approximately 29km south of Reykjavík, on Monday.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is offering consular assistance.

Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir shared a message on social media expressing her sympathy for the families and friends of those who died.

“No words can capture such a loss. When grief strikes in this way, we are reminded of how precious and fragile life is. Let us be careful and look out for one another,” said Ms Tómasdóttir.

Sam Large, Hannah’s mother, replied to the Facebook post, thanking the Icelandic president for her condolences.

“Thank you for the statement. My daughter Hannah from Ireland was one of the victims of this tragedy. She fell in love with your country, she loved the people and her last few days were the happiest of her life, that is the only consolation we have and hold onto. We spoke to her that night and she was full of joy. Tragic she leaves her brother and us behind.”

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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