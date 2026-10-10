Katie Zacharia Chosen as White House Press Secretary

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The official confirmed that Ms Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser for Mr Trump's media company, had been offered the position. It remained unclear, however, whether she had…

President Donald Trump has offered conservative commentator Katie Zacharia the high-profile role of White House press secretary, an administration official said.

President Donald Trump has offered conservative commentator Katie Zacharia the high-profile role of White House press secretary, an administration official said. The official confirmed that Ms Zacharia, a…

President Donald Trump has offered conservative commentator Katie Zacharia the high-profile role of White House press secretary, an administration official said.

The official confirmed that Ms Zacharia, a lawyer and communications adviser for Mr Trump’s media company, had been offered the position. It remained unclear, however, whether she had accepted the offer.

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If she takes the job, Ms Zacharia would succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the post in August after becoming one of the most recognisable public figures in Mr Trump’s second administration.

Ms Zacharia is currently a senior communications adviser at Trump Media and Technology Group, the company behind the president’s Truth Social platform, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Karoline Leavitt stepped down from the position in August

Earlier this year, she joined the Department of Homeland Security but departed after roughly two months, her LinkedIn profile states.

Ms Zacharia, who is based in California, has also worked for Fix California, a conservative advocacy organisation founded by Richard Grenell, a longtime Trump ally and one of the president’s special presidential envoys.

CNBC reported that she serves as the group’s general counsel. Fix California works to promote conservative political causes in the traditionally Democratic-leaning state.

After graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school, Ms Zacharia entered Republican politics. CNN reported that she began her career as an intern at the Republican National Committee in 2006.

The New York Times first reported her selection today, citing two people familiar with the decision.

Katie Zacharia currently serves as a senior communications adviser to Trump Media and Technology Group

Before making the offer, Mr Trump consulted several allies and advisers, including Ms Leavitt, CNN reported.

The appointment would bring a new occupant to one of the White House’s most closely watched roles. The press secretary briefs reporters, responds to questions about administration policy and acts as one of the president’s leading public defenders.

Ms Leavitt assumed the position after Mr Trump’s return to power in January 2025, becoming the youngest White House press secretary in US history at the age of 27.

A committed Trump loyalist who had previously served as press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign, she left the administration in late August after giving birth to her second child.

Mr Trump said at the time that Ms Leavitt wanted to devote more time to her family, while adding that she would continue working as an outside adviser.

Fox News announced this week that Ms Leavitt would join the conservative network as an on-air contributor beginning in November.