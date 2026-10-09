Mamdani Says ICE Agents Shot Man as Child Was Present

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The incident comes as federal immigration agents face mounting scrutiny: at least 21 people have been shot since Donald Trump returned to the White House, seven of them…

A confrontation involving US immigration agents erupted in New York City’s Marble Hill neighbourhood after officers shot and wounded a man inside his car while a child was…

A confrontation involving US immigration agents erupted in New York City’s Marble Hill neighbourhood after officers shot and wounded a man inside his car while a child was…

A confrontation involving US immigration agents erupted in New York City’s Marble Hill neighbourhood after officers shot and wounded a man inside his car while a child was present, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, city police and witnesses.

The incident comes as federal immigration agents face mounting scrutiny: at least 21 people have been shot since Donald Trump returned to the White House, seven of them fatally, triggering protests in cities across the United States.

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Opponents of the administration say Mr Trump’s drive to accelerate deportations has produced more volatile encounters. They have also accused the government of failing to provide adequate accountability for agents involved in the shootings.

Mr Trump has argued that large numbers of migrants should be deported, repeatedly linking them, in broad terms, to financial fraud and violent crime.

“I have been on the phone with President Trump and (Homeland Security) Secretary Mullin, negotiating the release of ‌the man ICE agents shot. Those negotiations were ⁠unsuccessful,” Mr Mamdani said at a press conference yesterday evening.

The mayor said he had pressed the Trump administration to halt Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in New York City.

“These actions are making the city less safe,” Mr Mamdani said.

“This city wants ICE out. We want ICE out of our city, ICE out of our schools, ICE out of our hospitals, ICE out of our streets, ICE away from our kids.”

‘What happened today was an outrage’ – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Mr Mamdani said the child was not physically hurt. New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said NYPD officers found the child with a family member following a wellness check.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said agents were carrying out a “targeted enforcement operation” in the Bronx, New York, aimed at arresting a man from the Dominican Republic who had a previous criminal conviction.

According to Commissioner Tisch, the 28-year-old man had been arrested twice in New York City, in 2023 and ‌2025.

“During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured,” DHS said, adding that agents provided immediate medical assistance. “The individual is alive and at a local hospital.”

DHS said the shooting took place at approximately 4pm local time, or 9pm Irish Time.

Pedro Almarez, who was working at a restaurant close to the scene, said he heard gunfire before stepping outside and seeing several officers dressed in ICE uniforms.

“There were a lot of ⁠ICE officers, three or four cars,”Mr Almarez said.

He said NYPD officers arrived roughly 10 minutes later, and that the wounded man was not taken from the vehicle until an ambulance reached the scene.