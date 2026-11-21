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This week, the International Court of Justice detailed evidence of atrocities committed against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 military crackdown in western Rakhine state.

A ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority has been hailed as a “milestone” by a member of the community living in Ireland.

A ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority has been hailed as a “milestone” by a member of the community living in Ireland. This week, the…

A ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority has been hailed as a “milestone” by a member of the community living in Ireland.

This week, the International Court of Justice detailed evidence of atrocities committed against the mostly Muslim Rohingya during a 2017 military crackdown in western Rakhine state.

Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, subjected women to “widespread sexual violence” and inflicted “extreme violence” on children, the court’s president, Judge Yuji Iwasawa, said.

Hichael Rashid left Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, 21 years ago and is now living in Carlow.

Mr Rashid said the persecution of the Rohingya long predated the 2017 crackdown. “Life in Burma has been a living hell because we have been stripped of citizenship by [the] 1982 citizenship law, even though my parents and grandparents were citizens of Burma,” he said.

“And then we have been stripped of everything — basic human rights, freedom of education, healthcare, freedom of movement, access to livelihood and all the things,” he added.

Mr Rashid said his ethnic and religious identity prevented him from attending university in 2004.

“When we talk about genocide, it was not made in 2017, but it has [been] in the making for 64 years.”

Read More:Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya, ICJ findsRohingya crisis remains unresolved as ICJ rules on Myanmar

He said the ICJ judgment had given the Rohingya community “a new breath of life”.

Asked whether he might ever return to Myanmar, Mr Rashid said the current conditions made that impossible.

“The situation on the ground is completely changed from military control to the militant group, which has similar motives, tactics and goals — that is to depopulate and remove the Rohingya community entirely from the ground.

“And also there is also normalisation of relationship with a former military general who turned into a president by himself. So, it is very difficult,” he said.

Chris Gunness, director of the Myanmar Accountability Project, described the ICJ judgment as “epoch-making”.

His organisation works with survivors to build criminal cases against members of Myanmar’s military. Mr Gunness said “real practical problems” remained, but argued that “the real point” was the recognition of Rohingya rights at “the highest level of world justice”.

For the Rohingya, Mr Gunness said, the verdict required the “full restitution” of property rights and compensation for homes that had been burned and later bulldozed “on an industrial scale”.

He added: “The ICJ says that the remains of their loved ones must be found and afforded burial rights in accordance with their cultural practices.

“The courts have said to the one million plus Rohingya living in the disgracefully squalid camps in Bangladesh — and those who fled as boat people across southeast Asia — that they can return to their ancestral homes in dignity and safety.”

Myanmar had consistently rejected allegations of genocide, maintaining that its security operations were aimed at an insurgency after a series of attacks killed a dozen security personnel.

At a press conference in the capital, Naypyidaw, a presidential spokeswoman described the ICJ decision as unfair.

“Despite efforts from our side, when we look at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision,” she said, referring to the 9-6 vote.

“So this was not a unanimous decision,” she added. “I would say it is not fair.”

The ICJ rejected Myanmar’s claim that its forces had been conducting counter-insurgency operations.

“There is no evidence before the court that, in the conduct of the clearance operations, Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged (Rohingya) fighters,” the judgment said.

Malaysia to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey

Malaysia said it would resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in Turkey under a structured skills-training programme.

The initiative would ⁠be one of the largest resettlement efforts involving the Rohingya and is part ‌of the government’s attempt ⁠to address Malaysia’s refugee situation in a more “coordinated, effective and humane manner”, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid said in a statement.

He said the arrangement with Turkey could provide a model ‌for international cooperation on refugee resettlement.

Malaysia has faced growing pressure to return Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as tensions with local communities have increased.

UNHCR data showed that Malaysia hosted about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, with Rohingya making up around two-thirds of that total.

Malaysia has sent more than 10,000 Myanmar nationals ‌back to their country since January

Additional reporting AFP, Reuters