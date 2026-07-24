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Friday, July 24, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Seven Somali Nationals Found Hidden Under Rice Bags in Zambia
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Seven Somali Nationals Found Hidden Under Rice Bags in Zambia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 24, 2026 1 min read
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Seven Somali nationals found hidden under rice bags in Zambia
Seven Somali Nationals Found Hidden Under Rice Bags in Zambia

Friday July 24, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Seven Somali nationals were discovered hidden beneath bags of rice in a vehicle allegedly transporting them through Zambia to Zimbabwe, the Zambia Revenue Authority said Wednesday.

ZRA officers stopped the Toyota Probox in Kapiri Mposhi during a routine operation as it headed toward the Chirundu One Stop Border Post, according to the authority.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the seven Somalis concealed beneath rice bags and other goods in the rear cargo compartment, the ZRA said.

Authorities handed the Zambian driver and the Somali nationals to the Department of Immigration for profiling and further legal proceedings under the Immigration and Deportation Act.

In a separate enforcement action, the ZRA impounded a vehicle that had remained in Zambia unlawfully after its temporary import permit expired.

The vehicle entered Zambia through the Kasumbalesa Border Post in December 2025 but was not re-exported when the permit lapsed, breaching customs regulations, the authority said.

The ZRA urged importers and motorists to follow customs laws, cautioning that violations could trigger enforcement action, including the seizure of vehicles and goods.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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