Gabon Strengthens Ties With Paris Despite Regional Backlash

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Gabon’s President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has opened a three-day visit to France, underscoring Libreville’s enduring relationship with Paris at a time when French influence is receding across Francophone Africa, especially in the Sahel. Unlike several countries in the region, Gabon has retained close links with its former colonial ruler.

Nguema last traveled to Paris in May 2024, when he was serving as transitional president after the 2023 coup brought more than five decades of Bongo family rule to an end. French President Emmanuel Macron later visited Libreville in November 2025 following Nguema’s election.

Beyond the diplomatic ceremony, analysts expect the leaders to concentrate on local manganese processing, a key issue for Gabon and a mineral essential to steel production. One of the world’s leading manganese producers, Gabon has announced plans to prohibit raw ore exports in an effort to expand refining at home.