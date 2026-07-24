African Union urges Somalia to name delegates for AUSSOM consultations

Follow Somalia

African Union Presses Somalia to Name Delegates for Crucial AUSSOM Talks

ADDIS ABABA, July 24 – The African Union Commission has called on Somalia’s federal authorities to swiftly name delegates for a round of senior consultations that could determine the next phase of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), an official letter shows.

The July 20, 2026 letter, sent to Somalia’s Embassy in Addis Ababa and labeled “Urgent,” asks the Federal Government of Somalia to take part in strategic talks opening with technical sessions in Addis Ababa from July 22 to 24, before moving to Kampala, Uganda, for senior-level meetings from July 29 to 31.

The process is scheduled to conclude on July 31 with an Extraordinary Summit of Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) and Police Contributing Countries (PCCs), where leaders are expected to approve recommendations on the future of AUSSOM.

The letter says the agenda will focus on strategic choices for AUSSOM, covering the mission’s operational design, financing model, force generation, transition plans and implementation issues, before recommendations are forwarded to AU policy organs for approval.

The AU Commission asked Somalia to submit the names of its representatives at the earliest opportunity, saying early nominations would help with administrative, protocol and security preparations. The Commission also said it would meet all expenses linked to the participation of Somalia’s delegation.

According to the letter, the Kampala summit will be held after meetings involving military chiefs, defence ministers and other senior officials, whose deliberations are expected to influence both the direction and funding of AUSSOM.

AXADLETM