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DR Congo Opposition Delays Protest Over National Dialogue

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By Newsroom July 23, 2026 1 min read
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DR Congo Opposition Rejects Tshisekedi Third-Term Bid
DR Congo Opposition Rejects President Tshisekedi’s Third-Term Bid

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s leading opposition coalition, C64, has delayed a planned protest after President Félix Tshisekedi said a national dialogue would begin soon to defuse mounting political tensions.

The coalition suspended the march following an appeal from Catholic and Protestant church leaders, who are expected to mediate the talks. C64 warned, however, that the dialogue must start by 15 August or it could take further action. Opposition leaders fear proposed constitutional changes may enable Tshisekedi to pursue a third term when his current mandate expires in 2028.

Crucial details remain unresolved, including who will participate, where the talks will take place and what role religious mediators will play.

Written by Newsroom Senior Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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