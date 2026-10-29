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Nigeria Inquiry Blames Overcrowding for 37 Detainee Deaths

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By Adam Omar October 29, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 1-minute read
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Egyptian TV Presenter, 11 Accused Sentenced to Death
Egyptian TV Presenter, 11 Accused Sentenced to Death

Thirty-seven detainees died in Nigeria’s Niger State after extreme overcrowding, inadequate ventilation, heat stress and dehydration triggered acute respiratory failure, an investigation has found. The detainees had been held in September on suspicion of illegal mining.

The inquiry determined that the mining sites were licensed. Fifty people were confined in a small cell with insufficient water, sanitation and airflow, while officers allegedly failed to respond to repeated pleas for assistance. Adults and minors were held together, and some detainees remained in custody beyond the periods permitted by law.

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Authorities have promised legal action against those found responsible. The investigating committee also called for compensation, recommending $22,285 for each bereaved family and 10m naira for every survivor.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 653 published stories
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