British Somali writer Sabrina Ali joins BBC Comedy Collective 2026 cohort

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The London-based writer and performer will join this year’s programme as one of its writer-performers.

London (AX) — Sabrina Ali, the British Somali actor, playwright and screenwriter, has been selected for the BBC Comedy Collective 2026 cohort, the broadcaster announced Friday.

Sabrina Ali London (AX) — Sabrina Ali, the British Somali actor, playwright and screenwriter, has been selected for the BBC Comedy Collective 2026 cohort, the broadcaster announced Friday.…

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Sabrina Ali

London (AX) — Sabrina Ali, the British Somali actor, playwright and screenwriter, has been selected for the BBC Comedy Collective 2026 cohort, the broadcaster announced Friday.

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The London-based writer and performer will join this year’s programme as one of its writer-performers.

Her work draws comedy and horror from the absurdity of ordinary life, finding stories in situations that are both familiar and unexpected.

Ali’s play “Dugsi Dayz” debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023 and won both the BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award and the Untapped Award.

Rolling Stone subsequently called the production a breakout hit of the festival. It transferred to New Diorama and the Royal Court in May 2024.

BBC Studios Comedy later developed “Dugsi Dayz” as a comedy short film.

Ali is now developing her first horror feature, “Juice,” with BBC Film, as well as the comedy pilot “The Kitchen” with Channel 4. She is also working on the comedy-horror play “Waali” through the Jerwood Arvon Writer Residency.

Through the BBC Comedy Collective, Ali said she aims to strengthen her skills as a comedy writer and turn more of everyday life’s absurd moments into stories for the stage and screen.

The BBC Comedy Collective supports emerging comedy talent from across the United Kingdom.

This year’s cohort includes London-based directors Charlotte Serena Cooper and Chloe English from Liverpool; writer Harry May-Bedell from Leeds and Maura Campbell from Northern Ireland; and the London writing partnership of Mohammed-Zain Dada and Milli Bhatia.

The writer-performer group also includes Elijah Young from the North East and Kimberly Hart Simpson from Wales, alongside Sabrina Ali from London.

London-based producer Danielle Goff and Scottish editor Ewan Denny complete the cohort.

Earlier recipients of BBC comedy bursaries have gone on to create BAFTA-winning television series, earn script commissions, sign with agents and build broadcast credits through opportunities connected to the programme.

Delegates from last year’s cohort attended the BBC Comedy Festival in Liverpool, the Belfast Media Festival and the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Every bursary recipient will receive up to £10,000 in paid shadowing on a BBC Comedy production, a designated production mentor and a £5,000 development grant.

They will also receive a dedicated contact in the BBC Comedy Commissioning team and access to Comedy Collective ambassadors.