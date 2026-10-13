French pupil shoots and wounds teachers with hunting rifle

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A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college managed to disarm the boy before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters.

Chaos erupted at a secondary school near Marseille after a 14-year-old pupil opened fire with a hunting rifle, injuring the headteacher and a female staff member as terrified…

Chaos erupted at a secondary school near Marseille after a 14-year-old pupil opened fire with a hunting rifle, injuring the headteacher and a female staff member as terrified…

Chaos erupted at a secondary school near Marseille after a 14-year-old pupil opened fire with a hunting rifle, injuring the headteacher and a female staff member as terrified children fled for safety, according to the local mayor and a student.

A supervisor at Joseph Lakanal college managed to disarm the boy before police arrived, Aubagne mayor Jean-Pierre Squillari told reporters.

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The two victims were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, he said.

Authorities found no immediate evidence connecting the shooting to a three-week wave of protests, some of them violent, that has swept through high schools across France. French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the unrest.

Police later detained the pupil.

“It’s a kid who goes to that school. He entered with a rifle; the investigation will determine how, and fired twice in a corridor toward the principal ‌and a teacher,” Mr Squillari said.

Emergency vehicles parked in front of Joseph-Lakanal college

‘We were panicking, we ran’

A student said her maths teacher initially dismissed the sound of the first ⁠gunshot as noise from construction work taking place nearby.

After a second blast rang out, an alarm sounded and ‌students poured into the corridors.

“We were panicking, we ran,” the student said. “There were two ⁠ways out: ‌one passage to the sports hall and one passage to go outside. Survival instinct took over and I ran towards the outside.”

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader and frontrunner to succeed Mr Macron next spring, accused the government of losing control of ⁠security in schools.

“Schools, which should be sanctuaries, are now places where people risk their lives. Insecurity has entered ⁠the school. Many pupils and teachers go there with a knot in their stomach.”

Mr Macron’s education and interior ministers were expected to visit the college later in the day.

Eddy Sid, a spokesperson for the SGP-FO police union, told BFMTV that there appeared to be no connection between the shooting and high-school demonstrations over staff shortages and inadequate school funding.

There had been no blockades at Joseph Lakanal college, he added.