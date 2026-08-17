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Breaking: Marikana Families in South Africa Still Demand Justice 14 Years Later
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Marikana Families in South Africa Still Demand Justice 14 Years Later

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By Newsroom August 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 32 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa's Marikana Families Still Demand Justice 14 Years On

Fourteen years after police shot dead 34 mineworkers during a strike for higher wages on August 16, 2012, survivors, bereaved families and trade unions are still pressing for accountability over the Marikana massacre.

The killings came during a week of escalating violence that claimed 40 lives and left 78 people injured, making the massacre one of the deadliest uses of police force in post-apartheid South Africa. Although civil settlements were reached and the Farlam Commission recommended investigations and prosecutions, no one has been criminally held responsible for the deaths.

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Families and labour organisations say justice remains unfinished. They are also demanding greater accountability from mining companies while raising concerns about stagnant opportunities and the economic hardships facing communities affected by mining.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

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