Zimbabwe Constitutional Court Sets Aside Ruling on Abortion Law Challenge

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has set aside a ruling in a case challenging part of the country’s abortion law. The challenge argues that the law’s definition of “unlawful intercourse” unconstitutionally excludes pregnancies involving minors and marital rape.

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has set aside a ruling in a case challenging a key provision of the country’s abortion law, reopening debate over how the law treats pregnancies linked to sexual violence.

The case was brought by Women and Law in Southern Africa and Talent Forget, who challenged section 2(1) of the Termination of Pregnancy Act. They argue that the provision is unconstitutional because it excludes pregnancies resulting from sexual intercourse with minors and marital rape from the definition of “unlawful intercourse.”

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The Constitutional Court’s decision to set aside the ruling does not by itself settle the broader legal and constitutional questions raised by the challenge. But it puts renewed attention on the wording of the law and on whether the current definition improperly limits access under circumstances that the applicants say should be recognized.

What the challenge is about

At the center of the dispute is section 2(1) of the Termination of Pregnancy Act, specifically the meaning of the phrase “unlawful intercourse.” According to the challenge, the definition is too narrow and leaves out pregnancies that result from sexual intercourse with minors as well as marital rape.

Women and Law in Southern Africa and Talent Forget say that exclusion makes the law unconstitutional. Their argument, as described in the case, is that the current wording creates a legal gap by failing to recognize certain pregnancies arising from coercive or unlawful sexual conduct.

The challenge therefore focuses not only on abortion law in a general sense, but on the legal categories that determine when the law applies. In practical terms, definitions in statutes can shape whether individuals are able to rely on legal protections or seek remedies under existing legislation.

Why the ruling matters

The Constitutional Court’s move to set aside the earlier ruling is significant because constitutional cases often determine how legislation is interpreted and whether parts of a law can continue to stand in their current form. In this case, the court action means that the contested provision remains under close scrutiny.

Although the available information does not detail the contents of the earlier ruling or the court’s full reasoning for setting it aside, the decision signals that the legal challenge remains active and unresolved at the constitutional level.

That makes the case important for several reasons. First, it concerns the rights of women and girls. Second, it raises questions about whether the law adequately reflects circumstances involving sexual violence. Third, it points to the broader constitutional principle that legislation must not unfairly exclude categories of people or situations without a legally sustainable basis.

Focus on minors and marital rape

The applicants’ argument draws attention to two specific categories: pregnancies resulting from sexual intercourse with minors, and pregnancies resulting from marital rape. By naming those categories directly, the challenge asks the court to examine whether the law’s existing definition fails to account for realities that, in the applicants’ view, should clearly fall within the scope of unlawful conduct.

The issue is especially sensitive because it sits at the intersection of criminal law, family law, reproductive health, and constitutional protections. Questions about consent, age, and coercion are central to the dispute described by the applicants.

Where a law uses a narrow definition, legal rights or exceptions can depend entirely on whether a particular circumstance is included or excluded. That is why the wording of section 2(1) has become the focal point of the challenge.

A constitutional question, not only a policy debate

While abortion law often generates wider political and social debate, this case is framed as a constitutional challenge. The applicants are not simply arguing that the law should be changed as a matter of policy. They are arguing that the current text is unconstitutional because of the exclusions it contains.

That distinction matters. A constitutional court examines whether legislation is compatible with constitutional standards. In such cases, the court’s role is to determine whether Parliament’s wording can stand or whether it conflicts with rights or legal principles protected at a higher level.

Because the court has set aside the earlier ruling, attention is likely to remain on how Zimbabwe’s legal system addresses pregnancies involving minors and marital rape under the Termination of Pregnancy Act.

What remains unclear

Based on the information currently available, several points remain unclear. The court’s detailed reasoning for setting aside the ruling has not been provided here. It is also not clear what procedural step will follow next, or whether the case will return for a fresh hearing or further consideration.

There is also no further information in the record provided here about the original judgment that was set aside, including whether it upheld or rejected the challenge. As a result, the immediate legal effect beyond reopening the matter should be treated cautiously until fuller court documents or official records are available.

What is clear is that the challenge has brought renewed scrutiny to section 2(1) of the Termination of Pregnancy Act and to the legal treatment of pregnancies that the applicants say are wrongly excluded from the definition of “unlawful intercourse.”

Broader implications

Even with limited details, the court’s move is likely to be closely watched by legal advocates, women’s rights groups, and others interested in constitutional interpretation in Zimbabwe. Cases involving statutory definitions often have effects beyond a single dispute because they can influence how future claims are assessed.

For campaigners and lawyers, the case highlights how legal wording can shape access to protections. For courts, it underscores the need to examine whether exclusions written into statutes are constitutionally defensible. And for the public, it brings attention to how the law addresses highly sensitive cases involving minors and allegations of rape within marriage.

The Constitutional Court’s decision does not end the matter, but it marks an important turn in a challenge that goes to the heart of legal recognition, constitutional fairness, and the scope of Zimbabwe’s abortion law.

Further developments are likely to depend on the next court steps and any additional legal findings on whether section 2(1) of the Termination of Pregnancy Act can remain in its current form.