South Africa Government Seeks Refunds from Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia

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Figures from Home Affairs show that about 83,000 migrants passed through the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Johannesburg. “We have not budgeted for this... So to date, this is…

South Africa has asked Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse the costs of deporting their citizens amid protests over illegal migration, a move analysts say has added to…

South Africa has asked Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse the costs of deporting their citizens amid protests over illegal migration, a move analysts say has added to…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

South Africa has asked Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse the costs of deporting their citizens amid protests over illegal migration, a move analysts say has added to diplomatic strain. The request followed a briefing to Parliament in which the Department of Home Affairs revealed that deportation operations had consumed five times its approved budget.

Figures from Home Affairs show that about 83,000 migrants passed through the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Johannesburg. “We have not budgeted for this… So to date, this is what we’ve spent: R292 million,” Director-General of Home Affairs Livhuwani Tommy Makhode told lawmakers.

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None of the three governments has responded to South Africa’s reimbursement request.