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South Africa Government Seeks Refunds from Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia

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By Newsroom August 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 10 hours ago 1-minute read
South Africa Govt Wants Refund From Malawi, Nigeria, Ethiopia
South Africa Government Seeks Refunds from Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia

South Africa has asked Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse the costs of deporting their citizens amid protests over illegal migration, a move analysts say has added to diplomatic strain. The request followed a briefing to Parliament in which the Department of Home Affairs revealed that deportation operations had consumed five times its approved budget.

Figures from Home Affairs show that about 83,000 migrants passed through the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Johannesburg. “We have not budgeted for this… So to date, this is what we’ve spent: R292 million,” Director-General of Home Affairs Livhuwani Tommy Makhode told lawmakers.

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None of the three governments has responded to South Africa’s reimbursement request.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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