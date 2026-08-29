Ethiopia names several unlicensed Somali-linked Hawala and Remittance operators

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a public notice dated Aug. 28, 2026, the National Bank of Ethiopia urged the public, including members of the Ethiopian diaspora, to send and receive money only…

Addis Ababa (AX) — Ethiopia’s central bank has issued a warning over unlicensed money transfer agents and illegal hawala networks, naming several Somali remittance companies it says are…

Addis Ababa (AX) — Ethiopia’s central bank has issued a warning over unlicensed money transfer agents and illegal hawala networks, naming several Somali remittance companies it says are…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Addis Ababa (AX) — Ethiopia’s central bank has issued a warning over unlicensed money transfer agents and illegal hawala networks, naming several Somali remittance companies it says are not permitted to operate in the country.

In a public notice dated Aug. 28, 2026, the National Bank of Ethiopia urged the public, including members of the Ethiopian diaspora, to send and receive money only through officially authorized remittance channels.

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The bank said demand for remittance services often rises during this period and called on customers to remain vigilant.

According to the notice, dealing with unauthorized money transfer agents or illegal hawala operators can lead to financial losses, delayed payments, account restrictions and possible legal or regulatory action. Such consequences could affect both people sending money and recipients, including family members receiving funds.

The National Bank of Ethiopia listed the following operators as unauthorized: Adulis Money Transfer, Amana Express, Bakaal Money Transfer, Ramad Pay, Ramada Pay, Kaah, Tasa Pay, World Direct Link, Amal Express, Avanti, Jubba Express, Shgey Money Transfer, Tawakal Money Services, Zola, Amal USA, Awash Direct, Rasmy Pay, Taaj Financial Service and USwyre.

“These entities are not authorized by the National Bank of Ethiopia to provide remittance services to Ethiopia,” the notice said.

The central bank said providing remittance services without a license violates Ethiopian law and can expose customers to financial and regulatory risks.

“To safeguard your funds and ensure that remittances are delivered securely and efficiently, we strongly encourage all customers to use only NBE-licensed Money Transfer Agents,” the bank said.

The bank advised customers to check the official list of licensed money transfer agents before selecting a provider or sending funds.

The warning comes as remittances continue to serve as a vital financial connection for families across the Horn of Africa, where diaspora communities depend on money transfer companies and hawala networks to support relatives and businesses.