Al-Shabaab Captures Strategic Village in Somalia, Advances Toward Mataban

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Local reports put the village roughly 23 kilometres from a major paved highway. Holding Comaad could allow the group to place additional pressure on government positions and make…

Comaad’s location near major transport routes linking southern Somalia with other regions gives it considerable importance. Its reported capture represents another step in Al-Shabaab’s movement towards Mataban, which…

Somalia: Al-Shabaab seizes strategic village, moves closer to Mataban MOGADISHU, Somalia — Al-Shabaab fighters took control of Comaad village in central Somalia’s Hiiraan region early Saturday, local media…

Somalia: Al-Shabaab seizes strategic village, moves closer to Mataban

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Al-Shabaab fighters took control of Comaad village in central Somalia’s Hiiraan region early Saturday, local media reported, potentially bringing the militant group closer to the strategically important town of Mataban.

Comaad’s location near major transport routes linking southern Somalia with other regions gives it considerable importance. Its reported capture represents another step in Al-Shabaab’s movement towards Mataban, which lies along routes connecting the country’s central and southern areas.

Local reports put the village roughly 23 kilometres from a major paved highway. Holding Comaad could allow the group to place additional pressure on government positions and make it more difficult to protect key road networks.

The reported takeover follows changes to the deployment of federal troops in Hiiraan, where the government recently pulled a substantial number of forces out of the Hananbuure area.

The troops were later sent towards Beledweyne, the regional capital, as security tensions increased across the region. It was not immediately clear whether they would be redirected to challenge Al-Shabaab in Comaad after Saturday’s reported seizure.

The federal government said in recent days that it planned to retake the area. The loss of Comaad, however, could raise fresh concerns about the military’s ability to hold contested territory.

Al-Shabaab has fought Somalia’s federal government for more than 15 years and continues to conduct attacks and capture territory, particularly across the country’s central and southern regions.

The group has regularly attacked military bases, supply lines and towns as it seeks to weaken government authority and limit the movement of security forces.

Because of Mataban’s strategic position, developments in and around Comaad carry wider significance. Any further advance could endanger vital transport connections and intensify pressure on government-held parts of Hiiraan.

Somali authorities had not immediately confirmed the reported capture of Comaad, while the situation on the ground remained uncertain.

AXADLETM