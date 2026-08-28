Former South West Leader Denies Al-Shabaab Alliance After Baidoa Clashes

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The Somali federal government has accused Laftagareen of attempting to enlist Al-Shabaab’s backing to undermine security across South West State.

Somalia: Laftagareen rejects claims of Al-Shabaab partnership after Baidoa fighting BAIDOA, Somalia — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed allegations that he allied…

Somalia: Laftagareen rejects claims of Al-Shabaab partnership after Baidoa fighting BAIDOA, Somalia — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed allegations that he allied…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: Laftagareen rejects claims of Al-Shabaab partnership after Baidoa fighting

BAIDOA, Somalia — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has dismissed allegations that he allied with Al-Shabaab, saying his forces fought in Baidoa to challenge troops he claimed had been sent from Mogadishu.

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The Somali federal government has accused Laftagareen of attempting to enlist Al-Shabaab’s backing to undermine security across South West State.

Laftagareen rejected the charge, arguing that the clashes erupted after forces allegedly deployed from Mogadishu remained in Baidoa for an extended period.

He said his forces attacked in a bid to drive out what he called “invading forces” and return control of the South West State administration to his camp.

Laftagareen maintained that the operation was entirely separate from Al-Shabaab activity and firmly denied any cooperation with the militant group.

Explaining his earlier departure from Baidoa, he said he had possessed the military strength to fight at the time but deliberately held back to protect civilians and prevent destruction in the city.

He said worsening security conditions and mounting grievances among residents eventually pushed him back into the political and security confrontation in South West State.

The latest violence has intensified the standoff between Laftagareen and the federal government, raising concerns that the dispute could trigger further instability in Baidoa and nearby areas.

AXADLETM