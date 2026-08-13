French Envoy to Central African Republic Faces Disciplinary Investigation

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The claims were initially published by the investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, leading the French government to order an administrative inquiry into the ambassador’s conduct.

France has opened disciplinary proceedings against its ambassador to the Central African Republic over allegations that he hosted sexual encounters with several young women at his official residence.

France has opened disciplinary proceedings against its ambassador to the Central African Republic over allegations that he hosted sexual encounters with several young women at his official residence.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

France has opened disciplinary proceedings against its ambassador to the Central African Republic over allegations that he hosted sexual encounters with several young women at his official residence.

The claims were initially published by the investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné, leading the French government to order an administrative inquiry into the ambassador’s conduct.

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“Upon receipt of the findings of this inquiry, at the minister’s request, the Ministry initiated disciplinary proceedings against the ambassador. These proceedings are ongoing,” the French Foreign Ministry said.

The investigation comes as Paris seeks to repair its strained relationship with Bangui, while Russia continues to broaden its political and security role in the Central African Republic.