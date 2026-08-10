Cameroon Ends Nigeria’s Bid to Defend Its 2026 WAFCON Title

Follow Central-Africa

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The Super Falcons had been favored after establishing a dominant record in earlier encounters between the West African rivals. Cameroon’s disciplined display nevertheless produced only the Lionesses’ second…

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses stunned defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and secure qualification for the 2027…

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses stunned defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and secure qualification for the 2027…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses stunned defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons had been favored after establishing a dominant record in earlier encounters between the West African rivals. Cameroon’s disciplined display nevertheless produced only the Lionesses’ second tournament victory over Nigeria.

The decisive moment arrived in the 19th minute, when 20-year-old Myriam Wamen struck a fierce effort from distance that flew into the top corner, leaving Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie with no chance.