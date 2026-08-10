 Skip to content
Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Somali referee Artan reflects on ‘very tough period’ following World Cup incident
Breaking News
Somali referee Artan reflects on ‘very tough period’ following World Cup incident80-Year-Old Woman Dies as Wildfires Spread Across Western CanadaCameroon Ends Nigeria’s Bid to Defend Its 2026 WAFCON TitlePuntland State President Said Deni Says He Will Not Seek a Third TermMan to Stand Trial in Tupac Shakur Murder Nearly 30 Years LaterFormer Senegalese President Macky Sall Faces Setback in Bid for UN PostSomali referee Artan reflects on ‘very tough period’ following World Cup incident80-Year-Old Woman Dies as Wildfires Spread Across Western CanadaCameroon Ends Nigeria’s Bid to Defend Its 2026 WAFCON TitlePuntland State President Said Deni Says He Will Not Seek a Third TermMan to Stand Trial in Tupac Shakur Murder Nearly 30 Years LaterFormer Senegalese President Macky Sall Faces Setback in Bid for UN Post
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Central-Africa Developing English

Cameroon Ends Nigeria’s Bid to Defend Its 2026 WAFCON Title

Follow
By Newsroom August 10, 2026 1 min read
Share
Cameroon Ends Nigeria’s 2026 WAFCON Title Defense
Cameroon Ends Nigeria’s Bid to Defend Its 2026 WAFCON Title

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses stunned defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca to reach the semifinals of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Super Falcons had been favored after establishing a dominant record in earlier encounters between the West African rivals. Cameroon’s disciplined display nevertheless produced only the Lionesses’ second tournament victory over Nigeria.

The decisive moment arrived in the 19th minute, when 20-year-old Myriam Wamen struck a fierce effort from distance that flew into the top corner, leaving Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie with no chance.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,054 published stories
More stories

More from Central-Africa

See all

You may have missed