Somalia’s Public Works Minister Meets Investors From Turkey, Djibouti and Sudan in Mogadishu

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Djibouti’s ambassador to Somalia, Osman Dubad Sugulle, attended the meeting, which examined measures to draw investment into Somalia’s construction and housing industries.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking fresh private-sector backing for its housing and infrastructure needs, as Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Ayuub Ismail Yusuf held talks…

Thursday August 13, 2026 Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking fresh private-sector backing for its housing and infrastructure needs, as Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Ayuub…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Thursday August 13, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is seeking fresh private-sector backing for its housing and infrastructure needs, as Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Ayuub Ismail Yusuf held talks in Mogadishu with businessmen and investors from Turkey, Djibouti and Sudan.

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Djibouti’s ambassador to Somalia, Osman Dubad Sugulle, attended the meeting, which examined measures to draw investment into Somalia’s construction and housing industries.

Yusuf outlined investment opportunities across Somalia and said the ministry was prioritising affordable housing to help meet the needs of Somali families.

He said government officials were ready to assist investors with the procedures, regulations and public services needed to launch and complete housing and construction initiatives.

“The ministry is ready to facilitate the procedures, regulations and services necessary for the implementation of construction and housing projects,” Yusuf said.

The investors said they had travelled to Somalia to evaluate possible projects, including developments in housing, hospitals, schools and other essential social services.

The two sides agreed on the importance of closer cooperation and voiced support for initiatives that could help address the country’s expanding need for homes and basic infrastructure.

The discussions come as Somalia works to attract greater foreign investment for infrastructure reconstruction and expansion. Housing, construction and social services remain among the areas facing the strongest demand.