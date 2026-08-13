CENTCOM chief urges renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israeli TV reports

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Channel 13 said Cooper made the comments during a recent trip to Israel, where he met with senior Israeli officials. The report did not say that President Donald…

CENTCOM commander urges renewed U.S.-Israeli action against Iran, Israeli TV reports

WASHINGTON — Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, told Israeli officials he supports restarting strikes against Iran and resuming military hostilities, Israel’s Channel 13 reported, a position that could underscore differences between Washington and Jerusalem over how to address Tehran.

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Channel 13 said Cooper made the comments during a recent trip to Israel, where he met with senior Israeli officials. The report did not say that President Donald Trump’s administration had authorized or decided to conduct another round of attacks.

The reported stance comes as Israel continues to focus on Iran’s missile program and nuclear activities while evaluating the prospect of renewed military action. Israeli media have described increased military preparations, including adjustments to soldiers’ leave, as concerns grow that tensions with Tehran could flare again.

Cooper’s reported remarks may also point to a possible gap between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has repeatedly described Iran as a central strategic threat and backed sustained military pressure. Trump, by contrast, has recently indicated that diplomacy and economic pressure should be pursued where possible.

Trump has tried to contain the spread of conflicts across the Middle East and has pressed for negotiations in several regional disputes. A fresh U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran could complicate those efforts and raise the risk of a broader confrontation involving Tehran and its allies.

Iran has repeatedly warned that it would respond to any new attack. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful, while Israel and the United States have accused Iran of pursuing the ability to produce nuclear weapons.

Cooper’s reported comments come at a delicate moment for the U.S.-Israel alliance. Although both governments broadly agree that Iran poses a threat, they may differ over whether renewed military action or negotiations represent the best way forward.

AXADLETM