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Ebola Patients in DR Congo Die Before Reaching Medical Care

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By Newsroom August 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 1-minute read
UN Opens Major Ebola Treatment Centre in DR Congo
UN Opens Major Ebola Treatment Centre in DR Congo

More than 1,900 people have died in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak, with an estimated 60% to 70% of deaths occurring in communities before patients can reach treatment centres.

The World Health Organization said healthcare services remain heavily concentrated in Bunia, Ituri province, forcing many patients to travel long distances and delaying treatment. Weak transport networks could also be contributing to the spread of the virus. In response, the agency plans to bring treatment facilities closer to communities, add 400 Ebola beds and intensify public awareness efforts and early referrals.

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The WHO is also monitoring the town of Aru, where no new cases have been reported for two weeks. Authorities there have broadened surveillance and response efforts beyond individual patients to include the surrounding communities.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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