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Breaking: WFP strongly condemns attack on trucks in South Kordofan that killed one driver
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WFP strongly condemns attack on trucks in South Kordofan that killed one driver

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 5, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 2-minute read
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WFP strongly condemns attack on trucks in South Kordofan that killed one driver

KHARTOUM, Sudan – A deadly air strike hit two World Food Programme-contracted trucks carrying food supplies in South Kordofan in the early hours of Saturday, 3 October 2026, drawing strong condemnation from the United Nations agency.

One driver was killed in the attack. WFP offered its deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

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The vehicles, which were travelling from Dilling to Kadugli, were contracted trucks carrying WFP food commodities and were clearly identified as humanitarian transport. Officials are still gathering further information about the circumstances of the strike, including how much of the food cargo was damaged.

WFP called for a swift and impartial investigation into the incident, saying anyone responsible for violations must be held to account.

The strike occurred just one day after another WFP truck hit an explosive device in Dilling, South Kordofan, following the delivery of lifesaving food assistance.

WFP urged all parties to the hostilities to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, safeguard civilians and civilian infrastructure, and allow humanitarian personnel and cargo to move safely and without obstruction.

The incidents point to a worsening security climate in Sudan, where aid workers face mounting dangers as they try to reach communities in urgent need. WFP said it remains committed to delivering lifesaving assistance safely to the millions of women, men and children across Sudan who rely on humanitarian support.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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