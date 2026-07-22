Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft Chief

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Four Nigerian police officers face disciplinary proceedings over allegations that they used an unauthorized checkpoint in Abuja to extort motorists, including the head of the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Musa Aliyu, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, said the officers stopped him and threatened to take him to court for an alleged traffic violation. They then forced him to withdraw $38 from an ATM, he said. Police launched an operation after Aliyu filed a complaint, leading to the officers’ arrest.

Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi said the force would not tolerate the alleged abuse of authority, adding that officers involved in criminal conduct have no place in the police service.