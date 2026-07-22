 Skip to content
Thursday, July 23, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Three Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warning
Breaking News
Three Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warningHuman Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, IneffectiveNew York Mayor Mamdani Urges US Government to Arrest NetanyahuPassenger Partially Sucked Out of Ryanair Plane After ‘Noise Before Chaos’Naufrages au large de la Mauritanie : 144 morts ou disparusPresident Hassan’s Strategy Amid Recurring Somali Political CrisesThree Saudi crude tankers turn back in Red Sea after Houthi warningHuman Rights Watch Warns Nigeria’s Boko Haram Trials Are Flawed, IneffectiveNew York Mayor Mamdani Urges US Government to Arrest NetanyahuPassenger Partially Sucked Out of Ryanair Plane After ‘Noise Before Chaos’Naufrages au large de la Mauritanie : 144 morts ou disparusPresident Hassan’s Strategy Amid Recurring Somali Political Crises
Axadle
SO Subscribe
West-Africa News English

Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft Chief

Follow
By Adam Omar July 22, 2026 1 min read
Share
Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Extortion of Anti-Graft Chief
Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft Chief

Four Nigerian police officers face disciplinary proceedings over allegations that they used an unauthorized checkpoint in Abuja to extort motorists, including the head of the country’s anti-corruption agency.

Musa Aliyu, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, said the officers stopped him and threatened to take him to court for an alleged traffic violation. They then forced him to withdraw $38 from an ATM, he said. Police launched an operation after Aliyu filed a complaint, leading to the officers’ arrest. 

Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi said the force would not tolerate the alleged abuse of authority, adding that officers involved in criminal conduct have no place in the police service.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 538 published stories
More stories

More from West-Africa

See all

You may have missed