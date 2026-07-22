 Skip to content
Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft Chief
Breaking News
Nigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft ChiefUkraine Again Strikes Warehouses of Top Russian Online Retailer WildberriesTurkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious QuestionsKenyan Police Search for Two Boys Feared Taken to Somalia to Join al-Shabab144 Migrants Dead or Missing Off Mauritania’s CoastOpenAI Says AI Models Went Rogue During Tests, Triggering ‘Unprecedented’ Startup BreachNigerian Officers Arrested Over Alleged Extortion of Anti-Graft ChiefUkraine Again Strikes Warehouses of Top Russian Online Retailer WildberriesTurkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious QuestionsKenyan Police Search for Two Boys Feared Taken to Somalia to Join al-Shabab144 Migrants Dead or Missing Off Mauritania’s CoastOpenAI Says AI Models Went Rogue During Tests, Triggering ‘Unprecedented’ Startup Breach
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

Turkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious Questions

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk July 22, 2026 1 min read
Share
Turkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious Questions
Turkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious Questions

Turkey’s deepening footprint in Somalia highlights uneven partnership

MOGADISHU – Turkey’s influence in Somalia now stretches across infrastructure, security and energy, underpinned by more than $1 billion in aid, development projects and economic partnerships.

Ankara and Mogadishu have forged a close strategic relationship, with Turkey taking a leading role in major Somali ventures, including the management and development of Aden Adde International Airport and the seaport in the capital.

Cooperation has also moved into the energy sector. Turkey has deployed a drilling vessel to search for oil off Somalia’s coast and signed agreements covering the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

Yet despite the strength of bilateral ties, Somali citizens cannot use Turkey’s online electronic visa (e-Visa) system. They must instead submit applications through Turkish diplomatic missions.

As its presence expands, Turkey has emerged as a pivotal economic partner for Somalia. Turkish companies are active in strategic industries ranging from aviation, ports and fisheries to prospective oil exploration.

Somalia’s position along major maritime routes, coupled with its natural resources, gives the country considerable strategic value. It nevertheless continues to grapple with insecurity, limited infrastructure and barriers to international mobility, including restricted travel opportunities for Somali citizens.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,000 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed