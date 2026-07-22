Turkey’s Expanding Role in Somalia Raises Serious Questions

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Turkey’s deepening footprint in Somalia highlights uneven partnership

MOGADISHU – Turkey’s influence in Somalia now stretches across infrastructure, security and energy, underpinned by more than $1 billion in aid, development projects and economic partnerships.

Ankara and Mogadishu have forged a close strategic relationship, with Turkey taking a leading role in major Somali ventures, including the management and development of Aden Adde International Airport and the seaport in the capital.

Cooperation has also moved into the energy sector. Turkey has deployed a drilling vessel to search for oil off Somalia’s coast and signed agreements covering the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

Yet despite the strength of bilateral ties, Somali citizens cannot use Turkey’s online electronic visa (e-Visa) system. They must instead submit applications through Turkish diplomatic missions.

As its presence expands, Turkey has emerged as a pivotal economic partner for Somalia. Turkish companies are active in strategic industries ranging from aviation, ports and fisheries to prospective oil exploration.

Somalia’s position along major maritime routes, coupled with its natural resources, gives the country considerable strategic value. It nevertheless continues to grapple with insecurity, limited infrastructure and barriers to international mobility, including restricted travel opportunities for Somali citizens.

AXADLETM