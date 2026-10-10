Trump Calls for New Ukrainian President as Zelenskyy Criticizes U.S. Decision on Russian Oil

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“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Trump said, as he pointed to the war’s territorial and human toll.

Trump has called for Ukraine to choose a new president, sharpening his criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russia’s war against the country continues. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald…

Trump has called for Ukraine to choose a new president, sharpening his criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russia’s war against the country continues. WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald…

Trump has called for Ukraine to choose a new president, sharpening his criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russia’s war against the country continues.

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine should hold new presidential leadership, arguing that Zelenskyy has overseen heavy losses during the conflict.

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“I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president,” Trump said, as he pointed to the war’s territorial and human toll.

“You’ve lost 30% of your country, and you’ve had over a million people killed,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, condemned Trump’s decision to accept Russian oil as a way to ease fuel shortages in the United States, calling the move “unworthy” and “weak.”

The exchange reflects persistent friction between Washington and Kyiv over the war, including the international response to Russia and the place of its energy exports in global markets.

Trump’s demand for a change in Ukraine’s leadership, coupled with Zelenskyy’s criticism of U.S. energy policy, highlights the widening differences between the two presidents over how to manage the conflict and pressure on Russia.

AXADLETM