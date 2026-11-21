This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The history of every nation includes defining moments when its people must set aside political differences, regional alliances and clan loyalties to defend an issue greater than their…

The history of every nation includes defining moments when its people must set aside political differences, regional alliances and clan loyalties to defend an issue greater than their personal interests: the sovereignty of their country, national identity and collective dignity.

Somalia is now facing such a critical moment.

As the diplomatic dispute between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has intensified, the firm position taken by the Federal Government has brought a fundamental national question back into the public debate: who has the right to determine Somalia’s destiny and future?

The answer is clear and unequivocal. It is the Somali people, acting through their legitimate constitutional institutions and the existing national framework.

The Federal Government’s diplomatic action against the UAE demonstrates the weight and sensitivity of the dispute over Somalia’s sovereignty and internal affairs. This is not merely a disagreement between two governments; it is an issue that directly concerns the fundamental principles of national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the governing authority of the Somali state.

An Issue Greater Than Political Rivalry

For decades, Somalia has paid a heavy price for internal conflict, political rivalry and foreign interference in its affairs. The devastating consequences have been borne by successive generations of Somalis, from Mogadishu to the country’s regions and throughout the diaspora scattered around the world.

Today, the country cannot afford or tolerate allowing political disputes to create opportunities to undermine the national interest.

Somali citizens have every right to criticize their government, question its decisions and hold its leaders accountable, and this is part of their rights and responsibilities as citizens. However, when it comes to protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity, the national interest must always take precedence over political differences.

Supporting the government’s efforts to defend national sovereignty does not mean giving political leaders unlimited power. It means recognizing that the sovereignty and independence of the Somali state are inviolable and worthy of protection, regardless of who occupies the presidential office at any given time.

Foreign Cooperation Must Respect Somalia

Somalia welcomes international investment, trade, development assistance and security cooperation. Like other international partners, the UAE can play a constructive role in Somalia’s economic development.

However, all cooperation must be based on mutual respect and recognition of Somalia’s constitutional institutions.

No foreign government has the authority or right to determine Somalia’s political direction or undermine the country’s territorial unity. Strategic agreements and security arrangements affecting the country must always respect the constitutional framework and the governing authority of the Somali government.

Diplomatic disputes should be resolved through dialogue, international law and peaceful relations, but national sovereignty must always remain the highest principle on which decisions are based.

Somalia must never bargain away its national sovereignty in exchange for investment, financial assistance or diplomatic relations. Genuine cooperation strengthens countries; it does not weaken their state institutions or challenge their territorial unity.

A Message to the Somali People

This is a defining opportunity for Somalis everywhere to think deeply about the kind of country they want to build.

It should be a country that speaks to the world with honor and dignity, protects its national interests, strengthens its state institutions and makes defining decisions independently.

Political leaders must also understand that national unity depends on responsibility, transparency and inclusive leadership. The government has a duty to protect the country, but it must equally earn the people’s trust through effective governance and accountability for its actions.

The Somali people must not allow their internal disputes to become opportunities for foreign interests seeking to influence the country’s future.

From Mogadishu to Hargeisa, Garowe, Kismayo, Baidoa and the Somali diaspora, the principle of national sovereignty deserves genuine respect and a collective decision to defend it.

The current diplomatic situation should also remind Somalia’s political leaders that the national interest must never be subordinated to personal ambitions, regional rivalries or narrow political calculations.

Somalia today needs a united national position, strong institutions and leadership capable of representing the entire country.

Somalia Must Always Come First

The strength of a nation is measured not only by its military power, economic resources or diplomatic relations. It is also measured by the commitment of its people to defending their freedom and by how united they are when their national interests are threatened.

Somalia has endured many hardships to ensure that another generation does not inherit a divided country.

This is not about hostility toward the people of the UAE. Rather, it concerns the mutual respect that should exist between countries and Somalia’s fundamental right to manage its internal affairs independently.

The UAE and Somalia may have a history of economic, diplomatic and security cooperation, but no relationship can come at the expense of Somalia’s sovereignty. Friendship between countries must be built on equality, mutual respect and respect for national institutions.

The Somali people must understand that defending the country is not the responsibility of the president alone, nor is it limited to one political party, one region or one clan. It is a national duty shared by all citizens.

Somalis may disagree over politics, leadership and government policies, but they must never dispute their country’s fundamental right to exist as a free and sovereign nation.

This is the time to put Somalia first in everything. It is time to rise above clan divisions, political rivalry and regional disputes. The country’s sovereignty must be defended while demanding responsible leadership and transparent governance.

Somalia belongs to its people. Its sovereignty is not for sale, its territorial unity is not up for negotiation, and only Somalis themselves can determine its future.

One country. One sovereignty. One future.