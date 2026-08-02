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Somalia’s Prime Minister Arrives in Las Anod for Northeastern State Anniversary Celebrations

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 2, 2026 1 min read
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Somali Prime Minister arrives in Las Anod for Northeastern State anniversary celebrations
Somalia’s Prime Minister Arrives in Las Anod for Northeastern State Anniversary Celebrations

Sunday August 2, 2026

Las Anod (AX) — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in Las Anod on Sunday as Northeastern marked the first anniversary of its establishment, with the visit also set to launch federal development and public service initiatives across the region.

Regional officials, traditional elders and community representatives welcomed Barre and his delegation at Las Anod airport before the anniversary ceremonies began.

“I thank you for your warm welcome. I want you to know that I love you, we are together, and I will join you in celebrating the anniversary of the establishment of your administration,” Barre said after landing.

Barre is scheduled to meet with Northeastern’s leadership and attend a public ceremony commemorating the administration’s first year in office.

Several federal ministries are expected to use the visit to unveil social service and development projects designed to broaden the federal government’s presence and improve residents’ access to public services.

The trip highlights Mogadishu’s continued backing for Northeastern State, which the federal government formally recognized earlier last year after months of consultations with local leaders.

Barre’s arrival comes as the federal government works to strengthen ties with communities in the Sool region, advance development programs and deepen cooperation with the Northeastern administration.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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