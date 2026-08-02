 Skip to content
Monday, August 3, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Bomb Attack Near Moscow Restaurant Kills Three and Injures 21
Breaking News
Bomb Attack Near Moscow Restaurant Kills Three and Injures 21Somali Minister Resigns to Run for House SpeakerIsraeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza; minister says no deal to halt attacksOne Billion Dollars Sits Idle as Somalia Faces CrisisSomalia’s Prime Minister Arrives in Las Anod for Northeastern State Anniversary CelebrationsFrench Wildfires Mark a Record-Breaking Season for All the Wrong ReasonsBomb Attack Near Moscow Restaurant Kills Three and Injures 21Somali Minister Resigns to Run for House SpeakerIsraeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza; minister says no deal to halt attacksOne Billion Dollars Sits Idle as Somalia Faces CrisisSomalia’s Prime Minister Arrives in Las Anod for Northeastern State Anniversary CelebrationsFrench Wildfires Mark a Record-Breaking Season for All the Wrong Reasons
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Somalia News English

Somali Opposition Denies Seeking Return to Transitional Government

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 2, 2026 2 min read
Share
Somali Opposition Denies Seeking Return to Transitional Government
Somali Opposition Denies Seeking Return to Transitional Government

Somali Opposition Denies Seeking Return to Transitional Government

MOGADISHU — Opposition lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has rejected claims that his political alliance is seeking to restore Somalia’s transitional government, saying its appeal to international partners proposed a political solution to the electoral deadlock created by the expiration of the federal government’s mandate.

Warsame, a member of the opposition Somali Future Council, said the alliance had proposed creating an interim body to supervise elections and guide the country through a transition if leaders were unable to establish a caretaker administration.

“Our message was that Somalia’s crisis is political, and its solution must also be political. It cannot be resolved through security measures and financial support alone,” Warsame said.

He said Somalia’s provisional constitution requires an administration whose mandate has ended to continue only in a caretaker role, and accused the current government of declining to operate under those limitations.

Under the opposition proposal, the interim council would take on responsibilities normally assigned to a caretaker government. Those duties would include managing the electoral process, helping broker political agreements and safeguarding the neutrality of security institutions during the vote.

Warsame further cautioned that keeping a government in power after its mandate expires, without a caretaker framework, could weaken the legitimacy of state institutions. He said international partners attach considerable importance to cooperating with authorities they consider constitutionally legitimate.

The lawmaker called on Somalia’s political leaders to act responsibly and avoid what he termed “political gambling.” He said the country needed sustained dialogue and a practical political agreement to break the impasse over the elections.

The federal government has not issued a public response to Warsame’s latest comments. His remarks come as disputes continue between the administration and opposition groups over the electoral process and the implementation of the constitution. International partners have repeatedly urged Somali stakeholders to reach an inclusive political agreement.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,146 published stories
More stories

More from Somalia

See all

You may have missed