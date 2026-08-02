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Somali Opposition Denies Seeking Return to Transitional Government

MOGADISHU — Opposition lawmaker Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has rejected claims that his political alliance is seeking to restore Somalia’s transitional government, saying its appeal to international partners proposed a political solution to the electoral deadlock created by the expiration of the federal government’s mandate.

Warsame, a member of the opposition Somali Future Council, said the alliance had proposed creating an interim body to supervise elections and guide the country through a transition if leaders were unable to establish a caretaker administration.

“Our message was that Somalia’s crisis is political, and its solution must also be political. It cannot be resolved through security measures and financial support alone,” Warsame said.

He said Somalia’s provisional constitution requires an administration whose mandate has ended to continue only in a caretaker role, and accused the current government of declining to operate under those limitations.

Under the opposition proposal, the interim council would take on responsibilities normally assigned to a caretaker government. Those duties would include managing the electoral process, helping broker political agreements and safeguarding the neutrality of security institutions during the vote.

Warsame further cautioned that keeping a government in power after its mandate expires, without a caretaker framework, could weaken the legitimacy of state institutions. He said international partners attach considerable importance to cooperating with authorities they consider constitutionally legitimate.

The lawmaker called on Somalia’s political leaders to act responsibly and avoid what he termed “political gambling.” He said the country needed sustained dialogue and a practical political agreement to break the impasse over the elections.

The federal government has not issued a public response to Warsame’s latest comments. His remarks come as disputes continue between the administration and opposition groups over the electoral process and the implementation of the constitution. International partners have repeatedly urged Somali stakeholders to reach an inclusive political agreement.

AXADLETM