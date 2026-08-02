North Western State of Somalia and U.S. Military Officials Discuss Expanding Security Cooperation

Follow Somalia

Sunday August 2, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro held talks Saturday with a U.S. military delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor Jr., commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), as both sides explored ways to broaden security cooperation and address shared strategic concerns in the Horn of Africa.

A statement from the North Western State of Somalia Presidency said the discussions covered maritime security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, counterterrorism efforts and wider security challenges affecting the region.

Irro highlighted North Western State of Somalia’s more than 850-kilometer (530-mile) coastline, which borders some of the world’s busiest shipping routes, saying its protection is vital to regional and international stability.

“North Western State of Somalia’s coastline is part of regional and international security,” Irro said, according to the presidency.

The president said North Western State of Somalia was ready to expand cooperation with U.S. security institutions against terrorism, piracy, organized crime and other threats that cross national borders.

Maj. Gen. Tudor said the United States and North Western State of Somalia have overlapping security interests and indicated that Washington was prepared to reinforce collaboration in intelligence sharing, military coordination and professional exchanges, according to the statement.

The meeting ended with both parties agreeing to broaden cooperation on security matters and other issues of mutual strategic importance, the North Western State of Somalia Presidency said.

The talks took place as international focus on the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea intensifies, with regional instability, piracy and militant activity underscoring the importance of security partnerships.

The meeting also coincided with a visit to Mogadishu by Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). He met separately with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and other federal government officials to discuss counterterrorism operations and broader security cooperation.

While the United States engages unofficially with North Western State of Somalia on security and development matters, Washington continues to recognize Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not formally recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state.