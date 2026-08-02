Somali President Accuses Israel of Fueling Instability in Somalia and Red Sea Region

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Sunday August 2, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused Israel of meddling in Somalia’s domestic affairs, saying the alleged interference is helping drive instability across the Horn of Africa and the broader Red Sea region.

Addressing lawmakers on Saturday at the opening of the Federal Parliament’s eighth session, Hassan Sheikh said outside intervention had weakened Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He specifically identified Israel in his criticism.

“Israeli interference in Somalia’s internal affairs is one of the main factors fueling instability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region,” the president told lawmakers.

Hassan Sheikh said the federal government would remain committed to protecting Somalia’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity from all forms of foreign interference.

He also stressed the need to preserve political stability, urging continued work to strengthen state institutions, improve governance and bolster national security as the country faces persistent political and security challenges.

The president’s comments come amid heightened regional tensions after Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia, a decision Mogadishu has firmly rejected. Somalia regards North Western State of Somalia as part of its territory and has repeatedly opposed foreign measures it says threaten the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The recognition has faced criticism from Somalia as well as condemnation from several countries and regional organizations. Those governments and bodies reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and called for adherence to internationally recognized borders.

Somalia has consistently argued that foreign governments seeking to engage with North Western State of Somalia should first consult the federal government in Mogadishu and act in line with international law.