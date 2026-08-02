Home › World › French Wildfires Mark a Record-Breaking Season for… World News English Af-Soomaali Listen French Wildfires Mark a Record-Breaking Season for All the Wrong Reasons FollowWorld By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 2, 2026 • 1 min read Share French wildfires are setting records for all the wrong reasons Analysis and Comment FrenchMarkreasonsrecordbreakingseasonWILDFIRESWrong Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia. Axadle newsroom • 4,677 published stories More stories