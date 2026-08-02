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French Wildfires Mark a Record-Breaking Season for All the Wrong Reasons

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 2, 2026 1 min read
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French wildfires: Record-breaking season for all the wrong reasons

French wildfires are setting records for all the wrong reasons

Analysis and Comment

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Senior Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,677 published stories
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