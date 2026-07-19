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Somalia’s Interior Ministry Calls for End to Lower Shabelle Conflicts

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By Axadle Editorial Desk July 19, 2026 3 min read
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Somalia Interior Ministry calls for End to conflicts in Lower Shabelle region
Somalia’s Interior Ministry Calls for End to Lower Shabelle Conflicts

Sunday July 19, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Interior Ministry has called for an immediate halt to violence in Lower Shabelle, warning that persistent disputes and fighting could further erode security and undermine fragile reconciliation efforts in the region.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation said the continuing tensions pose a threat to public safety, social unity and efforts to resolve longstanding disputes.

The ministry urged anyone involved in fueling conflict, promoting hate speech or mobilizing violence to cease those activities without delay.

It appealed to traditional elders, religious leaders and civil society organizations to help steer communities toward peace, stability and reconciliation.

“We instructed security and law enforcement agencies to take legal action against anyone found to be inciting conflict or carrying out acts that undermine security,” the ministry said.

It said all sides should settle their differences through dialogue and consensus to protect peace and strengthen social cohesion.

The appeal followed allegations made Friday by Somalia’s second deputy speaker of parliament, Abdullahi Omar Abshirow, who accused senior security officials of helping organize and instigate unrest in Lower Shabelle.

At a Mogadishu news conference attended by lawmakers and ministers from Lower Shabelle, Abshirow identified several individuals he said were connected to the region’s insecurity, including Gen. Abdalla Abdalla Mohamed, the Somali Police Force’s second deputy commander.

“We have evidence of plans to organize armed forces to operate in Lower Shabelle region,” Abshirow said.

He also alleged that unnamed foreign governments were financing efforts to destabilize the area, comparing the purported plan to the organization of armed groups in Sudan. He did not publicly present evidence for those claims.

Gen. Abdalla denied the allegations, saying he had played no role in inciting conflict or instability in Lower Shabelle.

“I reject the false accusations of MP Abshirow,” Abdalla said in a statement. “I am deeply saddened by the accusations made by MP Abshirow against the people of Lower Shabelle region.”

He said it was regrettable that residents of the region were being labeled militias, despite what he described as their contribution to defending Somalia and backing federal government forces.

Abdalla characterized the accusations as politically motivated and without basis.

“I also officially deny the baseless allegations that are being made with the wrong motive,” he said.

The police official further accused Abshirow of having previously worked with al-Shabab and said the lawmaker was seeking to trigger conflict by setting local communities against him.

“It is unfortunate that those who worked under the Khawarij and used to divide the people and the government are still passionate about their work,” Abdalla said, using the government’s term for al-Shabab.

The Federal Government of Somalia and the Southwest State administration have not issued detailed public responses to the allegations raised by Abshirow. 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Senior Reporter

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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