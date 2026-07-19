Libyan security forces arrest Somali suspect in migrant kidnapping cell

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Sunday July 19, 2026

Tripoli, Libya (AX) — Libyan forces have rescued two foreign nationals from captivity in Tajoura and arrested a Somali man accused of taking part in a gang that allegedly abducted migrants and demanded ransom from their families, officials said.

Authorities said the raid dismantled a violent criminal cell operating in the area, where the two victims were allegedly held and subjected to serious abuse.

Officials did not disclose the nationalities of the rescued victims.

The Security Directorates Support Unit said the operation followed intelligence reports about a foreign gang preying on migrants. The Fifth Brigade then carried out an investigation and surveillance operation targeting the group.

Officers arrested one suspect, identified as a Somali national, and freed the two hostages during the operation, officials said.

Investigators said gang members recorded the torture of their captives and sent the videos to relatives in an effort to force ransom payments.

The two rescued individuals were transferred for medical care following the raid.

Security officials said they are pursuing other members of the gang who remain at large.

Some suspects are believed to have escaped toward coastal cities, where they may be seeking to leave Libya through illegal sea crossings, according to reports.

The Somali suspect is being held in custody and remains under interrogation.

Officials said legal proceedings have begun, with plans to refer the suspect to the Public Prosecutor’s Office as the investigation moves forward.