Egypt Urges Somalia to Secure Release of Kidnapped Sailors

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Egypt Presses Somalia to Win Release of Eight Abducted Sailors

CAIRO — Egypt stepped up calls Sunday for the safe release of eight Egyptian sailors kidnapped by suspected Somali pirates, while condemning North Western State of Somalia’s opening of a purported diplomatic mission in Jerusalem as an illegal breach of international law.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty raised the issues during talks in Cairo with his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Abdelatty reiterated Cairo’s unwavering support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Rejecting unilateral actions that threaten the country’s cohesion, he called North Western State of Somalia’s purported Jerusalem mission an “illegal and unacceptable step” that contravenes international law and relevant international resolutions.

Abdelatty pressed Somali authorities to sustain efforts to secure the sailors’ safe release, emphasizing the urgency of bringing the crisis to an end as soon as possible.

The two ministers also explored broader cooperation in security, trade, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and investment. Abdelatty renewed Egypt’s pledge to assist Somalia with state-building and efforts to strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities.

He called on the international community to ensure sustainable financing for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), allowing the mission to fulfill its mandate effectively.

Ali expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continuing political, security and development assistance and reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to coordinating closely with Cairo on matters of shared concern.

The eight Egyptians were serving among the 22 crew members aboard the Togolese-flagged tanker MT Eureka when suspected Somali pirates hijacked the vessel on May 2. The tanker had departed Yemeni waters before being taken toward Somalia’s Puntland State region. Talks over the crew’s release are continuing after mediators reportedly secured a tentative ransom agreement.

AXADLETM