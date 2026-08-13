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Somalia’s Deputy Commerce Minister Resigns Without Citing a Specific Reason

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 hours ago 1-minute read
Somali deputy commerce minister resigns without citing a specific reason
Somalia’s Deputy Commerce Minister Resigns Without Citing a Specific Reason

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohamud Abdullahi Ahmed Abuukaate, resigned from his position Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a letter he sent to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Abuukaate said in the letter that he had formally stepped down after considering the responsibilities and duties associated with his position.

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“Today, 13 August 2026, I officially resign from the position of Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Federal Government of Somalia,” he said.

He did not give a specific reason for his resignation but thanked government leaders for the opportunity to serve the Somali people.

Abuukaate had served in the leadership of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, taking part in government meetings and activities related to business development and relations between the government and the private sector.

His resignation comes as the federal government continues efforts to strengthen Somalia’s trade and business environment and expand the role of domestic industries in the economy.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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