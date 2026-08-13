Somalia’s Deputy Commerce Minister Resigns Without Citing a Specific Reason

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohamud Abdullahi Ahmed Abuukaate, resigned from his position Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a letter he sent to…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohamud Abdullahi Ahmed Abuukaate, resigned from his position Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a letter he sent to…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mohamud Abdullahi Ahmed Abuukaate, resigned from his position Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a letter he sent to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

Abuukaate said in the letter that he had formally stepped down after considering the responsibilities and duties associated with his position.

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“Today, 13 August 2026, I officially resign from the position of Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Federal Government of Somalia,” he said.

He did not give a specific reason for his resignation but thanked government leaders for the opportunity to serve the Somali people.

Abuukaate had served in the leadership of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, taking part in government meetings and activities related to business development and relations between the government and the private sector.

His resignation comes as the federal government continues efforts to strengthen Somalia’s trade and business environment and expand the role of domestic industries in the economy.