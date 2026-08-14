Paris Saint-Germain retains UEFA Super Cup after Doué seals 2-1 win over Aston Villa

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Paris Saint-Germain began its pursuit of another trophy by edging Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with Désiré Doué scoring the decisive second-half goal…

Paris Saint-Germain began its pursuit of another trophy by edging Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with Désiré Doué scoring the decisive second-half goal…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Paris Saint-Germain began its pursuit of another trophy by edging Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with Désiré Doué scoring the decisive second-half goal in the traditional opener to the European soccer season.

Doué finished in the 61st minute after meeting Ousmane Dembélé’s pass and sending the ball into the far corner. The assistant referee initially flagged the play for offside, but a video review overturned the decision and confirmed the goal.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put PSG ahead with a fierce strike in the 20th minute before Brian Madjo responded with a volley for Villa. The 17-year-old striker was making his competitive debut just days after receiving permission to play following a registration dispute with FIFA.

The victory gave PSG its second consecutive Super Cup, making it the first team since Real Madrid in 2016 and ’17 to win the title in successive years. It also marked the first of what could be six trophies for the French club this season.

The Super Cup pits the reigning Champions League winner, PSG, against the Europa League champion, Villa, in an annual early-season showdown.

Referee was the Somali official barred from World Cup

Omar Artan, the Somali referee barred by the United States from officiating at the World Cup days before FIFA’s tournament began, took charge of the match in Salzburg, Austria. U.S. officials said Artan had links to terror organizations, but offered no proof.

UEFA selected Artan — who was named Africa’s best referee last season — in a pointed show of independence amid its growing rift with FIFA.

The tension has deepened since then. UEFA has led efforts to remove Gianni Infantino as FIFA president following his recently abandoned proposal to sell an interest in the World Cup.

Artan became the first referee from outside Europe to officiate the Super Cup.

Another season, another trophy for PSG

PSG collected five titles last season and has wasted no time adding to its haul. The team could claim another trophy in the 2026-27 campaign on Sunday, when it faces Lens in the Trophée des Champions, a meeting between France’s previous league and cup winners.

Doué was among the PSG players who only resumed training Monday after the World Cup. Coach Luis Enrique nonetheless put the 21-year-old forward in the starting lineup, and Doué rewarded that decision by becoming the matchwinner.

He sprinted into open space after taking Dembélé’s pass behind Villa’s defense, then curled a left-footed shot into the far corner. The offside flag went up, but VAR determined that Villa right back Matty Cash had kept Doué onside.

Artan awarded the goal after reviewing the footage, prompting Doué to punch the air in celebration.

Kvaratskhelia had been PSG’s most dangerous player in the opening half. His goal came after he cut in from the left and unleashed a powerful, rising shot that flew inside the near post.

Teenager Madjo causes havoc

Brian Madjo announced himself on the European stage with a debut that suggested his name may soon be familiar.

The physically imposing teenager was born in north London, has played three friendly matches for Luxembourg and has now chosen to represent England.

Madjo moved to Villa from French club Metz in January, but FIFA initially blocked his registration because its transfer regulations restrict international moves involving players younger than 18. Villa appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the challenge last week. That ruling cleared Madjo to make his club debut as the youngest player ever to appear in a Super Cup.

He repeatedly troubled PSG’s elite center-back pairing of Willian Pacho and Marquinhos and might have scored two or three times before finally finding the net. Madjo met John McGinn’s cross with a volley that flew into the roof of the goal.

Just before that, he had powered past Pacho and struck the post with a shot.

The defeat extended Villa manager Unai Emery’s losing streak in Super Cup matches to four. His previous defeats came while he was coaching Sevilla, twice, and Villarreal.

By STEVE DOUGLASThursday August 13, 2026