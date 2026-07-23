Somalia condemns Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia after Red Sea tanker attacks

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Thursday July 23, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has issued a sharp condemnation of Yemen’s Houthi group over its threats against Saudi Arabia, warning that actions targeting shipping endanger maritime security, navigation rights and global commerce.

In a statement released Wednesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the federal government remained committed to protecting the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of all states and upholding international law.

The response followed the Iran-aligned Houthis’ claim that they had attacked two Saudi oil tankers travelling through the Red Sea.

“We targeted two Saudi oil tankers, named Encelia and Layla, for their violation of the blockade decision issued by the armed forces,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Wednesday.

The Saudi Press Agency, quoting an official at Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority, said the Encelia was struck. All crew members were reported safe.

No further information was provided by the agency regarding the reported attack on the Layla.

Saree said ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones were used in the operations, which he claimed sparked fires aboard the vessels.

He further claimed that nearly 10 ships had been compelled to reverse course and abandon their planned routes.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, announced what they called a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20.

That declaration came amid renewed tensions in Yemen after the Yemeni government bombed Sanaa airport, which is controlled by the Houthis, to stop an Iranian aircraft from landing.

The group said its blockade was rooted in the “an eye for an eye” principle, arguing that it was entitled to answer a blockade with one of its own.

The Houthis, who took control of Sanaa in 2014, accused Saudi leaders of maintaining an unjust siege for almost 12 years and restricting Yemen’s ports and airports by land, sea and air.

Somalia said any threat to shipping security and freedom of navigation could destabilize the region and disrupt international trade, especially along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which rank among the world’s key maritime corridors.