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Somalia Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabian Airports

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 10, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 13 hours ago 2-minute read
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Somalia condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has condemned Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, warning that the attacks, which killed civilians and injured others, pose a wider threat to regional security.

In a statement issued Oct. 9, Somalia’s federal government called the strikes a serious breach of international law and an assault on Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.

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“Somalia stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.

Somalia said its position was shaped by its status as a Red Sea littoral state, arguing that the security of the Gulf and Red Sea is closely tied to its own national security. The government urged an immediate halt to attacks against civilian infrastructure.

It also offered condolences to the families of those killed and expressed hopes for the wounded to make a swift recovery.

Saudi Arabia said three people, including an airline pilot, died in Thursday’s Houthi attacks targeting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said Friday that the dead included the pilot and two Saudi citizens. Several people of different nationalities were also injured.

According to the authority, the injuries ranged from minor to severe.

The strikes caused property damage as well, including damage to an aircraft belonging to Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia, Saudi aviation authorities said.

Saudi media reported that airport operations had resumed, with air traffic returning to normal.

Saudi Arabia has reported multiple Houthi attacks in recent days, and airports appear to have emerged as key targets.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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