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Northeastern State Warns Airlines Against Transporting Weapons or Troops Without Approval

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 10, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 15 hours ago 2-minute read
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Northeastern State warns airlines against carrying weapons or troops without approval

Las Anod (AX) — Airlines flying through territory controlled by Somalia’s Northeastern Regional State must now secure government approval before carrying weapons or troops, under a new security directive issued by the administration.

The order, dated Oct. 4 and signed by Security Ministry Director General Mohamud Hussein Jibriil Ateye, requires carriers to obtain formal clearance before transporting military personnel or arms on flights within the region.

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“Any airline operating in Northeastern Somalia is required to ensure that no weapons or troops are transported on its aircraft unless official authorization has been obtained from the Ministry of Security,” the directive said.

The ministry further ordered people and organizations seeking to move authorized weapons to submit applications at least three days before departure and travel with documentation issued by the ministry.

The directive covers every airline operating in areas administered by the Northeastern government. It is designed to strengthen regional oversight of arms shipments and the movement of security personnel.

Officials did not identify a particular incident behind the decision, nor did they specify the penalties airlines might face if they breach the directive.

The measure comes as the Northeastern Regional State works to build and consolidate its administrative and security institutions in territories centered on Las Anod. Somalia’s federal government recognizes Las Anod as the regional capital and has increased its engagement with the administration this year.

Security remains highly sensitive across the region after years of conflict and shifting political alignments involving North Western State of Somalia, Puntland State and local armed forces.

Earlier this year, Puntland State directed officers who had transferred their allegiance to the federal government and the Northeastern administration to hand back weapons, vehicles and military bases that Puntland State said belonged to it.

The Northeastern administration also maintains its own Dervish forces and has publicly rejected North Western State of Somalia’s claims regarding defections from its security units.

The latest aviation order signals an effort to impose tighter control over the movement of armed personnel and military equipment as the regional government expands its security structures.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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